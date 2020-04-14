Company News
METALS-London copper at 4-week high as mining disruptions stoke supply concerns

    SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - London copper prices on
Tuesday rose to their highest in nearly four weeks, as mining
disruptions in major producing countries threatened supplies of
the red metal.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
        climbed as much as 3.4% to $5,188.50 a tonne, its
highest since March 18.
    Peru's Antamina copper mine, controlled by BHP          and
Glencore         , said on Monday it would halt all operations
for at least two weeks to mitigate against the spread of the new
coronavirus pandemic.             
    Peru, which extended a state of emergency to contain the
spread of the coronavirus, is the world's second-largest copper
producer, while there were disruptions in other parts of
Americas and Africa as well.                          
            
   Australia-based MMG Ltd           said it was withdrawing its
2020 production outlook for its Peru's Las Bambas copper mine,
shortly after declaring force majeure on concentrate supplies
from the mine.                          
    The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange (ShFE)          was down 0.2% at 41,630 yuan
($5,904.88) a tonne, as of 0124 GMT, having touched its highest
in nearly four weeks in the previous session.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * TIN: Top tin exporter Indonesia shipped 4,539.19 tonnes of
refined tin in March, down 20.9% from the same time last year
and a slump of 39.2% from a month earlier, official data showed.
            
    * PRICES: LME tin        jumped as much as 4.6% to $15,650 a
tonne, while ShFE tin          climbed to as high as 128,880
yuan a tonne. Both prices were at levels unseen since March 16.
    * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium         rose 1.3% to $1,498.50
a tonne, nickel         advanced 0.9% to $11,780 a tonne, while
ShFE aluminium          eased 0.3% to 11,750 yuan a tonne and
nickel          fell 0.4% to 96,460 yuan a tonne. 
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks were set for a modest bounce as U.S. stock
futures edged higher, although fears the coronavirus could drag
on the global economy for months are likely to temper investor
confidence.                
        
($1 = 7.0501 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
