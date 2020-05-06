METALS-London copper at highest in nearly a week on easing virus restrictions

(Updates prices) By Mai Nguyen SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - London copper prices scaled a near one-week high on Wednesday, as the easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions globally raised hopes of higher demand for metals. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.1% at $5,213 a tonne, as of 0710 GMT, having hit its highest since April 30 at $5,219 a tonne earlier in the session. The LME contract has climbed back to the same level seen before Chinese traders went on a break for Labour Day holidays between May 1-5. The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) closed down 0.3% at 42,720 yuan ($6,027.00) a tonne on its first trading day following the break. "Economies re-opening news is getting the upper hand. The quantity of imported copper, the import arbitrage and the currency are supportive of being long copper," said a metals trader. "Fundamentally, the infrastructure bonds that the Chinese are issuing is the leading indicator of demand, so (copper) is due for higher prices ahead," the trader said. Some countries have unveiled plans to gradually remove restrictions that were imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and governments around the world have announced stimulus programmes to support their ailing economies. Copper, used as a gauge of global economic health, has leaped 19% on the LME since March 19, when the contract hit a 45-month low, on improving demand from top consumer China, supply concerns and hopes for a pickup in the global economy. LME copper, however, has lost 16% so far this year, as demand for the red metal comes under pressure from what many analysts describe as a long and bumpy road to economic recovery after the pandemic. FUNDAMENTALS * FREEPORT: Freeport-McMoRan Inc is planning to reassess operations at a New Mexico copper mine that has been temporarily shuttered due to the COVID-19, a spokeswoman said. * GILEAD: Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday it was in discussions with chemical and drug manufacturers to produce its experimental COVID-19 drug, remdesivir. * OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium was almost unchanged at $1,484 a tonne, nickel advanced 1.7% to $12,200 a tonne and zinc climbed 0.8% to $1,932.50 a tonne. * SHFE PRICES: ShFE aluminium hit a seven-week high of 12,760 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 0.7% to 101,350 yuan a tonne, while zinc climbed 0.7% to 16,485 yuan a tonne. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or $1 = 7.0881 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Aditya Soni)