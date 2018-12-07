Market News
METALS-London copper bounces from 3-week low, firm China outlook for 2019

    MANILA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - London copper climbed 1 percent on
Friday as reports that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause from
raising interest rates helped the metal recover from its
steepest slide in five weeks in the prior session.    
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange         was
up 1 percent at $6,129.50 a tonne by 0235 GMT. The contract
dropped 1.7 percent on Thursday, hitting its weakest since Nov.
14 at one point, after the arrest of a top Chinese executive in
Canada dampened hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade
conflict.
    The U.S.-China trade dispute remains the "largest downside
risk for the global and Chinese economic outlook," said CRU
analyst Chris Wu, who sees copper averaging around $6,470 in
2019, down from this year's average so far of about $6,574.
    While demand from top copper consumer China is weaker this
month, Wu said market sentiment for next year remains positive
as China heads into the 70th year since its founding.
    "Some market participants are expecting stimulus measures
from the government especially infrastructure projects," she
said.
    The most-traded February copper on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange          slipped 0.1 percent to 49,090 yuan ($7,130) a
tonne.
    
    * FED PAUSE: The Wall Street Journal reported Fed officials
are considering whether to signal a new wait-and-see mentality
after a likely rate increase at their meeting in December,
spurring Asian equities higher.                         
    * HUAWEI: U.S. President Donald Trump did not know about
plans to arrest a top executive at Chinese telecoms giant Huawei
in Canada, two U.S. officials said, in an apparent attempt to
stop the incident from impeding crucial trade talks with
Beijing.             
    * CHILE DEAL: Chile's state copper miner Codelco reached
agreement on a new collective labor contract in early
negotiations with the union of workers at its Gabriela Mistral
mine in northern Chile.             
    * VEDANTA: An Indian court is expected on Friday to follow
an experts' panel recommendation and order the reopening of a
copper smelter closed after 13 people died when police fired on
environmental protesters in May.             
    * U.S. JOBS: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
said the U.S. job market is very strong, a day ahead of the
release of non-farm payrolls, which economists said likely
increased by 200,000 in November after surging by 250,000 in
October.                          
    * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium         edged up 0.5 percent
to $1,945.50 a tonne and zinc         gained 0.1 percent to
$2,596.50. In Shanghai, aluminium          eased 0.7 percent to
13,575 yuan per tonne and zinc          rose 0.6 percent to
21,390 yuan.

($1 = 6.8853 Chinese yuan)

    
