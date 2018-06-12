METALS-London copper claws back lost ground on 'positive' Trump-Kim summit

(Recasts, adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - London copper shrugged off early losses to trade flat on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump hailed a "very positive" summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, while Shanghai copper prices ended lower for the first time in eight days. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged on Tuesday to work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula while Washington committed to provide security guarantees for its old enemy. But a joint statement signed at the end of their historic summit in Singapore gave few details on how either goal would be achieved. London Metal Exchange (LME) copper prices had propelled to a 4-1/2-year high last week on fears of a strike at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile. In a statement on Monday, BHP said it was ready to discuss the "different points of interest" and hoped for a "mutually beneficial agreement" after the mine's union called for a salary increase of 5 percent and a one-time bonus of $34,000. Copper investors "remain cautious, with the continued closure of Vedanta's Tuticorin smelter in India as well as the potential for strike action at Escondida," ANZ wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.5 percent at 53,970 yuan ($8,432.42) a tonne. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME slipped as much as 0.8 percent to $7,196 a tonne, before clawing its way back up to $7,252, as of 0728 GMT. It fell for two straight sessions after hitting a 4-1/2-year high of $7,348 on Thursday. * IVANHOE: A unit of Chinese state-run conglomerate CITIC Ltd will buy a near 20 percent stake in Canada's Ivanhoe Mines for about C$723 million ($555 million), the companies said on Monday. * ALUMINIUM: A unit of Beijing's Tsinghua University on Tuesday said it would buy aluminium smelter Xinjiang Tianshan for an estimated 23.6 billion yuan ($3.69 billion), in the second major deal in China's aluminium industry in just over two weeks. {nL4N1TE219] * CANADA: The Canadian province of Quebec will offer C$100 million ($77 million) in loans and guarantees on loans to steel and aluminium companies hit by recent U.S. tariffs, the province's economy minister said on Monday. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * The dollar jumped to a three-week top on Tuesday and Asian shares rose as U.S. President Donald Trump said a summit meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had made "a lot of progress," boosting hopes of a landmark deal to end a nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0729 GMT Three month LME copper 7248 Most active ShFE copper 53960 Three month LME aluminium 2317.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14890 Three month LME zinc 3212 Most active ShFE zinc 24545 Three month LME lead 2498.5 Most active ShFE lead 20575 Three month LME nickel 15340 Most active ShFE nickel 115160 Three month LME tin 21100 Most active ShFE tin 151840 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -64.92 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2376.48 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 131.88 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 607.83 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -984.76 ($1 = 6.4003 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)