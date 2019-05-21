METALS-London copper climbs as U.S. eases Huawei restrictions

Company News
    BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - Prices of copper and other
industrial metals rose on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on
Tuesday after the United States temporarily eased some trade
restrictions on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. 
    Last week, Washington added Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
         and 68 entities to an export blacklist that makes it
nearly impossible for the Chinese company to purchase goods made
in the United States, escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions and
weighing on metal prices.
    "The metals have all picked up off their lows for now,"
tracking a rally in equities markets, Malcolm Freeman, director
of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note.  
    "Metal is continually being withdrawn from the LME warehouse
system and at some point the pressure could trigger a huge
turnaround in most of the metals," he added.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month LME copper was up 0.5% at
$6,056  tonne, as of 0527 GMT, after closing down 0.4% in the
previous session. The most-traded July copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 47,800 yuan
($6,925.03) a tonne.
    * COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a
74,000 tonnes surplus in February, compared with a 33,000 tonnes
deficit in January, the International Copper Study Group said.

    * ALUMINIUM: Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro has
been given the go-ahead by a Brazilian federal court to resume
full output from the company's Alunorte alumina refinery.
Aluminium slipped 0.4% in Shanghai and 0.1% in London

    * LME: The LME has dismissed a complaint from miner and
commodity trader Glencore over its inability to take fast
delivery of aluminium from warehouses owned by ISTIM UK in Port
Klang, Malaysia, two sources familiar with the matter said.

    * OTHER METALS: London nickel was the biggest
gainer, rising as much as 1.2% to $12,120 a tonne, while
Shanghai lead was the laggard, slumping 1.1% by the end
of the morning session.
    * COLUMN: Confusing signals cloud London nickel market: Andy
Home
    * ZINC SPREADS: The premium of LME cash zinc over the
three-month contract CMZN0-3 stood at $148.25 a tonne on
Monday, not far off a 22-year high of $151 a tonne last week.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    *  Asian shares won some respite, although fears of a
further escalation in tensions kept investors on
edge.    
        
    DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
1400    US    Existing Home Sales      April
1400    EU    Consumer Confid. Flash   May        
        
    PRICES        
                                         0527 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6055
 Most active ShFE copper                    47790
 Three month LME aluminium                 1795.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 14235
 Three month LME zinc                      2585.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                      20700
 Three month LME lead                      1808.5
 Most active ShFE lead                      15930
 Three month LME nickel                     12080
 Most active ShFE nickel                    98330
 Three month LME tin                        19450
 Most active ShFE tin                      145080
                                                 
                                                 
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3    576.34
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3     189.3
                                         
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3    115.21
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3   1404.71
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3    2014.6
                                         
 ($1 = 6.9025 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
