METALS-London copper climbs as U.S. eases Huawei restrictions

(Adds comment, details and updates prices) BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - Prices of copper and other industrial metals rose on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Tuesday after the United States temporarily eased some trade restrictions on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. Last week, Washington added Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and 68 entities to an export blacklist that makes it nearly impossible for the Chinese company to purchase goods made in the United States, escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions and weighing on metal prices. "The metals have all picked up off their lows for now," tracking a rally in equities markets, Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. "Metal is continually being withdrawn from the LME warehouse system and at some point the pressure could trigger a huge turnaround in most of the metals," he added. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month LME copper was up 0.5% at $6,056 tonne, as of 0527 GMT, after closing down 0.4% in the previous session. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 47,800 yuan ($6,925.03) a tonne. * COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a 74,000 tonnes surplus in February, compared with a 33,000 tonnes deficit in January, the International Copper Study Group said. * ALUMINIUM: Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro has been given the go-ahead by a Brazilian federal court to resume full output from the company's Alunorte alumina refinery. Aluminium slipped 0.4% in Shanghai and 0.1% in London * LME: The LME has dismissed a complaint from miner and commodity trader Glencore over its inability to take fast delivery of aluminium from warehouses owned by ISTIM UK in Port Klang, Malaysia, two sources familiar with the matter said. * OTHER METALS: London nickel was the biggest gainer, rising as much as 1.2% to $12,120 a tonne, while Shanghai lead was the laggard, slumping 1.1% by the end of the morning session. * COLUMN: Confusing signals cloud London nickel market: Andy Home * ZINC SPREADS: The premium of LME cash zinc over the three-month contract CMZN0-3 stood at $148.25 a tonne on Monday, not far off a 22-year high of $151 a tonne last week. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares won some respite, although fears of a further escalation in tensions kept investors on edge. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1400 US Existing Home Sales April 1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash May PRICES 0527 GMT Three month LME copper 6055 Most active ShFE copper 47790 Three month LME aluminium 1795.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14235 Three month LME zinc 2585.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20700 Three month LME lead 1808.5 Most active ShFE lead 15930 Three month LME nickel 12080 Most active ShFE nickel 98330 Three month LME tin 19450 Most active ShFE tin 145080 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 576.34 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 189.3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 115.21 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1404.71 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2014.6 ($1 = 6.9025 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)