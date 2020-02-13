METALS-London copper declines after sharp jump in virus death toll

(Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Mai Nguyen

Feb 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Thursday amid concerns about weakening demand from top consumer China, following a surge in the number of deaths and infections from a coronavirus epidemic.

China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, said 242 people had died from the flu-like virus on Wednesday, the fastest rise in the daily count since the pathogen was identified in December.

The province also reported 14,840 new cases, dwarfing the 2,015 new confirmed cases reported in mainland China the previous day. The sharp rise followed the adoption of a new methodology for diagnosis of the infection.

“Slower than expected economic growth in China is disruptive for metals and mining as China is a large consumer of many of these commodities and an important end market for automakers and other manufacturers that use metals in the production process,” Fitch Ratings said in a report.

“But the scale of the impact remains uncertain and will depend on the duration and intensity of the crisis and any government stimulus to offset effects of the epidemic,” the report added.

FUNDAMENTALS

* PRICES: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $5,754 a tonne by 0607 GMT, aluminium slid 0.4% to $1,731.50 a tonne, nickel rose 0.8% to $13,210 a tonne, zinc firmed 0.7% to $2,162.50 a tonne, while lead fell 0.2% to $1,851 a tonne.

* SHANGHAI PRICES: The most active copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3% to 45,740 yuan ($6,551.79) a tonne, aluminium declined 0.3% to 13,715 yuan a tonne, nickel advanced 0.7% to 105,970 yuan a tonne.

* RIO COPPER: Rio Tinto , operator of the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, said its copper concentrate shipments to China had slowed due to efforts by the authorities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

* GRIFFIN MINING: Griffin Mining said it was returning essential staff to its Caijiaying mine in China to restart operations after the country lifted decrees restricting all non-essential businesses due to the outbreak.

* GRASBERG: Barrick Gold Corp Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said he sees no competition from rivals in his pursuit of Freeport-McMoran Inc’s Grasberg copper-gold mine.

