METALS-London copper dips as virus outbreak weighs on China demand

By Mai Nguyen

Feb 18 (Reuters) - London copper prices dipped on Tuesday on concerns over lower demand from top consumer, China, due to the coronavirus outbreak, which also took a toll on U.S. tech giant Apple Inc’s revenue targets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $5,790 a tonne, as of 0719 GMT.

Sentiment was hurt after Apple warned it was unlikely to meet its March quarter sales guidance due to a slower-than-expected ramp up in manufacturing facilities in China.

Meanwhile, the number of new infections in China fell below 2,000 for the first time since January, but experts said the outbreak has not been contained.

“Most of China’s industry was due to reopen yesterday but the truth is that very little is actually happening due to quarantine rules and travel restrictions,” said Malcolm Freeman of Kingdom Futures.

“The stark fact is that China is shut and the knock-on effects are echoing around the world ... and it is not going to improve in a hurry,” said Freeman.

Nickel dipped 0.3% to $13,965 a tonne, zinc declined 0.7% to $2,156.50 a tonne, lead dropped 0.5% to $1,863.50, while aluminium eased 0.1% to $1,719.50 a tonne.

* CHINA: Some overseas buyers of Chinese metal products have stopped accepting shipments amid the coronavirus outbreak, while other clients - including from India - are seeking damages due to a failure to deliver on time, a China trade body said.

* COPPER: Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to a three-month high of $60 a tonne, data by Shanghai Metals Market showed.

* BHP: BHP Group will be looking to expand in copper and nickel to position itself well in a world that is decarbonising, Chief Executive Mike Henry said.

* SHANGHAI PRICES: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.2% at 46,120 yuan ($6,586.41) a tonne, aluminium rose 0.4% to 13,705 yuan a tonne, while lead was up 0.4% at 14,395 yuan a tonne.

