METALS-London copper drifts as U.S. economy worries weigh

(Adds analyst comment, detail, updates prices) BEIJING/MELBOURNE, March 26 (Reuters) - London copper prices drifted in Asian trade on Monday as fears of a recession in the United States were offset by a supply disruption at a key copper mine in Peru. "So far, the impact on metals is all macro driven, and I think the market is now looking for a catalyst for its next move," said analyst Helen Lau of broker Argonaut in Hong Kong. The disruption at MMG's Las Bambas mine may add to supply concerns because it is one of the world's top copper mines, she added. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to $6,328 a tonne as of 0344 GMT, after closing up 0.4 percent on Monday. The most traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to 48,250 yuan ($7,192) a tonne. * PERU: Chinese copper miner MMG will declare force majeure under sales contracts at its Las Bambas mine in Peru after a protest from an indigenous community caused a road blockade. Production is expected to be progressively impacted from later this week, it said. * COPPER: Chilean state miner Codelco said on Monday it had terminated its contract with Canadian company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc at its Chuquicamata mine in northern Chile, accusing the engineering firm of failing to comply with its work commitments at the world's largest open pit mine. * SPREADS: Cash copper is now trading at $3 a tonne discount to the three-month contract CMCU0-3, having peaked at a premium of $70 on March 5, indicating more plentiful supply. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai zinc was the top performer, up 1 percent and off earlier highs, at 22,045 yuan ($3,286) a tonne amid tightening stocks. In London, zinc , aluminium and lead all added 0.2-0.4 percent. * ZINC: China's refined zinc imports plunged to a two-year low of 20,350 tonnes in February, according to customs data, due to an unfavourable arbitrage between London and Shanghai. Refined copper cathode imports fell 5.5 percent year-on-year to 213,947 tonnes. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0128 GMT Three month LME copper 6339 Most active ShFE copper 48330 Three month LME aluminium 1888.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13635 Three month LME zinc 2838 Most active ShFE zinc 22035 Three month LME lead 2015 Most active ShFE lead 16850 Three month LME nickel 12930 Most active ShFE nickel 99680 Three month LME tin 21335 Most active ShFE tin 146860 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -944.26 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1018.59 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -584.71 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 687.34 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -3111.37 ($1 = 6.7085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly in BEIJING and Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE, editing by Richard Pullin)