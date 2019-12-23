Company News
METALS-London copper drifts lower in thin pre-holiday trade

    BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped for a
second day on Monday in thin pre-holiday trade in London and
also lost ground in Shanghai, as a rally fuelled by optimism
over the 'phase one' trade deal between the United States and
China began to run out of steam. 
    The unsatisfactory performance of the spot market has
"weakened the upward momentum" of copper prices, Chinese
brokerage Citic Futures said in a note, adding that there would
be a lack of macro-economic news this week for copper to take
its cue from.
    On a micro level, demand for copper pipes in China has
slightly increased and copper bar companies have increased their
production rates, although these are still lower than a year
ago, Citic Futures added. 
    The London Metal Exchange will remain closed on Dec. 25-26
for the Christmas holiday.     
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 dipped 0.3% to $6,158.50 by 0538 GMT, after closing down
0.6% in the previous session. The most-traded February copper
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5% to
48,990 yuan ($6,986.20) a tonne.
    * COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a
81,000 tonnes deficit in September, compared with a 37,000
tonnes surplus in August, the International Copper Study Group
(ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.
    * CHINA TARIFFS: China will lower tariffs on products
ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of
semiconductors next year as Beijing looks to boost imports amid
a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.

    * CODELCO: Chile's state copper miner Codelco said on Friday
it would cancel a contract awarded in November to a consortium
led by Japanese firm Marubeni to construct a
desalination plant to feed its northern mines.
    * SCRAP: China's imports of scrap metal in November rose by
6.3% from the previous month to 170,000 tonnes, data released by
the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian markets idled near 18-month highs as volumes
weakened ahead of the Christmas holiday break and investors
squared off their positions, taking home hefty gains made
earlier this month.    
        
    DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Durable Goods Nov
1230 U.S. Durables ex-Transport Nov
1330 Canada GDP MM Oct
1500 U.S. New Homes Sales Units Nov
2350 Japan Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy
meeting held on Oct. 30 and 31.
    PRICES    
                                           0538 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6158.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      48990
 Three month LME aluminium                   1795.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14170
 Three month LME zinc                          2331
 Most active ShFE zinc                        18040
 Three month LME lead                          1925
 Most active ShFE lead                        14845
 Three month LME nickel                       14425
 Most active ShFE nickel                     113290
 Three month LME tin                          17300
 Most active ShFE tin                        140240
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER                LMESHFCUc    324.51
                                3          
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM             LMESHFALc   -186.96
                                3          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                  LMESHFZNc    -692.9
                                3          
 LME/SHFE LEAD                  LMESHFPBc   -883.99
                                3          
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                LMESHFNIc  -3635.73
                                3          
 
    

($1 = 7.0124 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
