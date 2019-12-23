METALS-London copper drifts lower in thin pre-holiday trade

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped for a second day on Monday in thin pre-holiday trade in London and also lost ground in Shanghai, as a rally fuelled by optimism over the 'phase one' trade deal between the United States and China began to run out of steam. The unsatisfactory performance of the spot market has "weakened the upward momentum" of copper prices, Chinese brokerage Citic Futures said in a note, adding that there would be a lack of macro-economic news this week for copper to take its cue from. On a micro level, demand for copper pipes in China has slightly increased and copper bar companies have increased their production rates, although these are still lower than a year ago, Citic Futures added. The London Metal Exchange will remain closed on Dec. 25-26 for the Christmas holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.3% to $6,158.50 by 0538 GMT, after closing down 0.6% in the previous session. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5% to 48,990 yuan ($6,986.20) a tonne. * COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a 81,000 tonnes deficit in September, compared with a 37,000 tonnes surplus in August, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. * CHINA TARIFFS: China will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States. * CODELCO: Chile's state copper miner Codelco said on Friday it would cancel a contract awarded in November to a consortium led by Japanese firm Marubeni to construct a desalination plant to feed its northern mines. * SCRAP: China's imports of scrap metal in November rose by 6.3% from the previous month to 170,000 tonnes, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian markets idled near 18-month highs as volumes weakened ahead of the Christmas holiday break and investors squared off their positions, taking home hefty gains made earlier this month. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Durable Goods Nov 1230 U.S. Durables ex-Transport Nov 1330 Canada GDP MM Oct 1500 U.S. New Homes Sales Units Nov 2350 Japan Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 30 and 31. PRICES 0538 GMT Three month LME copper 6158.5 Most active ShFE copper 48990 Three month LME aluminium 1795.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14170 Three month LME zinc 2331 Most active ShFE zinc 18040 Three month LME lead 1925 Most active ShFE lead 14845 Three month LME nickel 14425 Most active ShFE nickel 113290 Three month LME tin 17300 Most active ShFE tin 140240 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc 324.51 3 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc -186.96 3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc -692.9 3 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc -883.99 3 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc -3635.73 3 ($1 = 7.0124 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)