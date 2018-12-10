Company News
METALS-London copper eases after China imports fall on year

    BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Copper eased in early Asian
trade on Monday, as customs data released over the weekend
showed a 3 percent year-on-year drop in unwrought copper imports
by top consumer China, and Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued to
weigh on prices.
    China's imports of copper came in at 456,000 tonnes in
November, down from 470,000 tonnes a year earlier but up 8.6
percent from October. Copper concentrate imports fell 4.6
percent year-on-year to 1.699 million tonnes.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to $6,124,50 a tonne by
0137 GMT, after rising 1.2 percent in the previous session. The
most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was flat at 48,990 yuan ($7,127.58) a tonne. 
    * VEDANTA: India's environmental court said it will resume
hearing Vedanta Ltd's case on Monday to decide whether
to re-open the company's copper smelter, which was closed
earlier this year after 13 people died when police fired on
protesters.
    * ALUMINIUM: The U.S. International Trade Commission said on
Friday it made a final determination that American producers
were being harmed by imports of common alloy aluminium sheet
products from China, a finding that locks in duties on the
products.
    * ALUMINIUM: China's aluminium exports rose by 11.7 percent
from October to 536,000 tonnes in November, the second-highest
monthly total on record.
    * RUSAL: The U.S. Treasury has given investors additional
time to divest their holdings in three sanctioned Russian
companies, saying they would have until Jan. 21, 2019, to get
rid of debt, equity and other holdings in EN+ Group,
Gaz Group and United Company Rusal.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
    
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Stocks extended their slump in early Asian trade on
Monday, with U.S. equity futures off to a softer start for the
week as worries over U.S.-China trade tensions battered investor
sentiment.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)

    0700  Germany     Trade data Oct
    0930  UK         GDP estimate Oct
    0930  UK        Industrial output Oct
    0930  Euro zone Sentix index Dec
    1500  U.S.      Employment trends Nov        
        
    PRICES        
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0135 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6126
 Most active ShFE copper                      48990
 Three month LME aluminium                     1953
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   13630
 Three month LME zinc                          2568
 Most active ShFE zinc                        20900
 Three month LME lead                        1985.5
 Most active ShFE lead                        18510
 Three month LME nickel                       10885
 Most active ShFE nickel                      88860
 Three month LME tin                          18950
 Most active ShFE tin                        144110
                                                   
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      93.87
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -1920.64
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      -0.07
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    1401.27
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3      876.3
 
($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
