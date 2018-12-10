METALS-London copper eases after China imports fall on year

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Copper eased in early Asian trade on Monday, as customs data released over the weekend showed a 3 percent year-on-year drop in unwrought copper imports by top consumer China, and Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued to weigh on prices. China's imports of copper came in at 456,000 tonnes in November, down from 470,000 tonnes a year earlier but up 8.6 percent from October. Copper concentrate imports fell 4.6 percent year-on-year to 1.699 million tonnes. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to $6,124,50 a tonne by 0137 GMT, after rising 1.2 percent in the previous session. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was flat at 48,990 yuan ($7,127.58) a tonne. * VEDANTA: India's environmental court said it will resume hearing Vedanta Ltd's case on Monday to decide whether to re-open the company's copper smelter, which was closed earlier this year after 13 people died when police fired on protesters. * ALUMINIUM: The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it made a final determination that American producers were being harmed by imports of common alloy aluminium sheet products from China, a finding that locks in duties on the products. * ALUMINIUM: China's aluminium exports rose by 11.7 percent from October to 536,000 tonnes in November, the second-highest monthly total on record. * RUSAL: The U.S. Treasury has given investors additional time to divest their holdings in three sanctioned Russian companies, saying they would have until Jan. 21, 2019, to get rid of debt, equity and other holdings in EN+ Group, Gaz Group and United Company Rusal. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Stocks extended their slump in early Asian trade on Monday, with U.S. equity futures off to a softer start for the week as worries over U.S.-China trade tensions battered investor sentiment. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Trade data Oct 0930 UK GDP estimate Oct 0930 UK Industrial output Oct 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Dec 1500 U.S. Employment trends Nov PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0135 GMT Three month LME copper 6126 Most active ShFE copper 48990 Three month LME aluminium 1953 Most active ShFE aluminium 13630 Three month LME zinc 2568 Most active ShFE zinc 20900 Three month LME lead 1985.5 Most active ShFE lead 18510 Three month LME nickel 10885 Most active ShFE nickel 88860 Three month LME tin 18950 Most active ShFE tin 144110 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 93.87 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1920.64 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -0.07 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1401.27 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 876.3 ($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)