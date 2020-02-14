METALS-London copper eases as virus toll continues to rise

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell on Friday, as the rising death toll from the coronavirus in China dented the demand outlook for the metal.

Three-month copper on the LME declined 0.3% to $5,775.50 a tonne by 0227 GMT, while aluminium dipped 0.3% to $1,743 a tonne, nickel fell 0.7% to $13,195 a tonne and lead fell 1.2% to $1,869.50 a tonne.

The death toll in China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, has risen by 116, with the total number of cases up by nearly 5,000, health officials said on Friday.

China is a major consumer and producer of many base metals.

FUNDAMENTALS

* SHANGHAI PRICES: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3% to 45,850 yuan ($6,565.85) a tonne, aluminium fell 0.3% to 13,680 yuan a tonne, nickel edged down 0.2% to 105,450 yuan a tonne.

* CHINA ECONOMY: The Chinese economy will grow at its slowest rate since the financial crisis in the first quarter, but the downturn will be short-lived if the outbreak is contained, a Reuters poll showed.

* LME WEEK: The London Metal Exchange’s annual event in Hong Kong could be postponed due to the coronavirus, the exchange said on Thursday.

* FIRST QUANTUM: Canada’s First Quantum Minerals Ltd posted a surprise profit, helped by higher sales and production, driven by a ramp up of its Cobre Panama copper mine.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Global shares eased, as investors were spooked by the sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in China this week while oil prices extended gains on hopes of more production cuts.

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)

0630 India WPI Inflation YY Jan

0700 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA Q4

0700 Germany GDP Flash YY NSA Q4

1100 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q4

1330 US Retail Sales MM Jan

1415 US Industrial Production MM Jan

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Feb

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.9831 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Arun Koyyur)