METALS-London copper edges higher in holiday-thinned trading
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 4:50 AM / 18 days ago

METALS-London copper edges higher in holiday-thinned trading

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - London copper futures rose nearly 1 percent on Monday in slow trading, with market participants in top metals consumer China away this week for the National Day break.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8 percent at $6,534 a tonne by 0439 GMT. The metal ended July-September with a 9.2 percent gain, marking its fifth quarterly increase.

Other metals from aluminium to zinc and nickel were slightly higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* CHINA DATA: China’s manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace since 2012 in September as factories cranked up output to take advantage of strong demand and high prices, easing worries of a slowdown before a key political meeting next month, data released on Saturday showed.

* CHINA STEEL: An official gauge of China’s steel industry declined in September but stayed in solid expansion territory, as the industry faces upcoming production restrictions aimed at reducing choking air pollution over the winter.

* DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar was firmer, underpinned by higher U.S. yields, while the euro came under pressure as investors monitored the aftermath of an independence vote in Spain’s Catalonia.

* CATALONIA: Catalonia’s regional leader opened the door to a unilateral declaration of independence from Spain on Sunday after voters defied a violent police crackdown and, according to regional officials, voted 90 percent in favour of breaking away.

* JAPAN TANKAN: Big manufacturers have more confidence in Japan’s business conditions than they have had for a decade as a weak yen and robust global demand add momentum to the economic recovery, a closely watched central bank survey showed.

* CHINA WINTER CUTS: Chinese steelmakers and aluminium smelters are closing some production starting next month to meet strict air quality standards for the winter.

* FREEPORT: Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world’s second-largest publicly traded copper company, strongly disagrees with a proposed divestment plan by the government of Indonesia, according to a company letter reviewed by Reuters.

* MITSUBISHI COPPER: Japan’s Mitsubishi Materials Corp said it plans to produce 181,830 tonnes of refined copper during October-March, up 14 percent from the same period last year as it boosts its smelting capacity.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
