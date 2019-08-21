Company News
METALS-London copper edges higher on softer dollar, eyes Fed minutes

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - London copper prices inched up
on Wednesday after a more than 1% drop in the previous session,
as the dollar fell from a three-week peak and investors awaited
the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting. 
    A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper
for holders of other currencies and can support prices.
    Copper, considered a bellwether for economic health, is
lacking clear directional guidance on a macro level, meaning
that the "long and short sides are currently in a stalemate,"
Huatai Futures said in a note.
    China's refined copper production was slightly higher than
expected in July, while copper imports hit their highest since
the start of the year, "indicating that demand has improved,"
the brokerage added.

        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 rose 0.3% to $5,726 a tonne by 0505 GMT, after closing
down 1.1% in the previous session. The most-traded October
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell
0.6% to end the morning on 46,370 yuan ($6,573.85) a tonne.
    * COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a
62,000 tonnes deficit in May, compared with a 124,000 tonnes
deficit in April, the International Copper Study Group said in
its latest monthly bulletin.
    * FED: Traders are also awaiting the central bank's annual
Jackson Hole seminar later this week and a Group of Seven summit
this weekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers
will take to boost economic growth.
    * VEDANTA: Zambian President Edgar Lungu will not meet the
chairman of Vedanta Resources to discuss the disputed
liquidation of its Konkola Copper Mines on his visit to India
this week, a statement from the Zambian State House said.

    * TRADE: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had to
confront China over trade even if it caused short-term harm to
the U.S. economy because Beijing had been cheating Washington
for decades.    
    * OTHER METALS: Zinc, which hits its lowest since
October 2016 on Tuesday, gained 0.7% and aluminium added 0.3% on
a mixed LME complex, with nickel, lead and tin
 all slightly lower. 
    * COLUMN: Tiny tin market sounds a recessionary warning
note: Andy Home  
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares flatlined as worries about global recession
and endless trade wars vied with hopes for a lot more monetary
and fiscal stimulus to keep growth going.    

    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1400    US    Existing Home Sales    July
1800    US    Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes
from its July 30-31 policy meeting        
        
    PRICES        
                                          0458 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     5725.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     46360
 Three month LME aluminium                  1787.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  14355
 Three month LME zinc                       2241.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                       18435
 Three month LME lead                         2054
 Most active ShFE lead                       17025
 Three month LME nickel                      15835
 Most active ShFE nickel                    123590
 Three month LME tin                         16470
 Most active ShFE tin                       131570
 
($1 = 7.0537 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)
