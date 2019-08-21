METALS-London copper edges higher on softer dollar, eyes Fed minutes

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - London copper prices inched up on Wednesday after a more than 1% drop in the previous session, as the dollar fell from a three-week peak and investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies and can support prices. Copper, considered a bellwether for economic health, is lacking clear directional guidance on a macro level, meaning that the "long and short sides are currently in a stalemate," Huatai Futures said in a note. China's refined copper production was slightly higher than expected in July, while copper imports hit their highest since the start of the year, "indicating that demand has improved," the brokerage added. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $5,726 a tonne by 0505 GMT, after closing down 1.1% in the previous session. The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.6% to end the morning on 46,370 yuan ($6,573.85) a tonne. * COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a 62,000 tonnes deficit in May, compared with a 124,000 tonnes deficit in April, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin. * FED: Traders are also awaiting the central bank's annual Jackson Hole seminar later this week and a Group of Seven summit this weekend for clues on what additional steps policymakers will take to boost economic growth. * VEDANTA: Zambian President Edgar Lungu will not meet the chairman of Vedanta Resources to discuss the disputed liquidation of its Konkola Copper Mines on his visit to India this week, a statement from the Zambian State House said. * TRADE: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had to confront China over trade even if it caused short-term harm to the U.S. economy because Beijing had been cheating Washington for decades. * OTHER METALS: Zinc, which hits its lowest since October 2016 on Tuesday, gained 0.7% and aluminium added 0.3% on a mixed LME complex, with nickel, lead and tin all slightly lower. * COLUMN: Tiny tin market sounds a recessionary warning note: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares flatlined as worries about global recession and endless trade wars vied with hopes for a lot more monetary and fiscal stimulus to keep growth going. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1400 US Existing Home Sales July 1800 US Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its July 30-31 policy meeting PRICES 0458 GMT Three month LME copper 5725.5 Most active ShFE copper 46360 Three month LME aluminium 1787.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14355 Three month LME zinc 2241.5 Most active ShFE zinc 18435 Three month LME lead 2054 Most active ShFE lead 17025 Three month LME nickel 15835 Most active ShFE nickel 123590 Three month LME tin 16470 Most active ShFE tin 131570 ($1 = 7.0537 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)