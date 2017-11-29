FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London copper edges off one-week low, downside risks seen
November 29, 2017 / 6:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-London copper edges off one-week low, downside risks seen

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on
Wednesday, pulling away from its lowest in more than a week hit
in the previous session, buoyed by signs of progress on U.S. tax
cuts, but analysts said any reprieve may prove short-lived given
weaker oil prices.
    The dollar held firm on Wednesday after Wall Street shot to
record peaks amid the possible progress on tax cuts, while oil
prices fell on doubts OPEC and Russia will agree on extending a
crude production cut that the market has already priced in.

    "There's been a little bit of a selldown in the past few
days ... the (stronger) dollar, some oil-related drivers," said
analyst Daniel Morgan at UBS in Sydney.
    "In aggregate, I think the base metals have been a bit
overbid."    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME: London Metal Exchange copper had risen 0.5
percent to $6,836.50 a tonne by 0608 GMT, paring losses from the
previous session when prices dipped to the weakest since Nov. 20
at $6,797.50 and finished down 2 percent. A trader said that
arbitrage related buying was supporting the LME copper price.
    * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper eased 0.6
percent to 53,270 yuan ($8,062) a tonne.
    * U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. Senate Republicans rammed forward
President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill on Tuesday in an abrupt,
partisan committee vote that set up a full vote by the Senate as
soon as Thursday, although some details of the measure remained
unsettled. [nL1N1NY0QV ]
    * COPPER: The global copper market will be balanced for the
foreseeable future even as mine supplies tighten and demand from
China, the world's top consumer, remains strong, executives from
major copper companies said on Wednesday.
    * CHINA ENVIRONMENT: China's environmental crackdown is the
"biggest uncertainty" facing the nation's copper smelters, as
the government steps up inspections and stiffens emissions
control standards, an executive from Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd
 said on Wednesday.
    * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium prices fell 1.2
percent after the Trump administration launched an aggressive
new trade action against China on Tuesday, opening the first
U.S. government-initiated anti-subsidy and anti-dumping probes
in decades into imports of Chinese aluminium alloy sheet.

    * COPPER SUPPLY: Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer,
will likely churn out 2.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018
and some 3 million tonnes in 2021, Vice Minister of Mining
Ricardo Labo said on Tuesday. Peru is set to produce 2.585
million tonnes of copper this year, according to Reuters data,
up from 2.28 million tonnes in 2016.
     * For the top stories in metals and other news, click      
 or     
        
 BASE METALS PRICES                     0608 gmt        
 Three month LME copper                           6832.5
 Most active ShFE copper                           53230
 Three month LME aluminium                          2104
 Most active ShFE aluminium                        14680
 Three month LME zinc                               3159
 Most active ShFE zinc                             24860
 Three month LME lead                               2439
 Most active ShFE lead                             18325
 Three month LME nickel                            11445
 Most active ShFE nickel                           92260
 Three month LME tin                               19475
 Most active ShFE tin                             142690
                                                        
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                                  
 LME/SHFE COPPER                LMESHFCUc3         574.6
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM             LMESHFALc3        -1439.
                                                      05
 LME/SHFE ZINC                  LMESHFZNc3        118.88
 LME/SHFE LEAD                  LMESHFPBc3        -1026.
                                                      72
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                LMESHFNIc3        2406.1
                                                       9
 

($1 = 6.6078 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and
Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
