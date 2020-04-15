METALS-London copper edges up as China cuts borrowing costs

(Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - London copper prices recouped early losses on Wednesday as supportive measures from China lifted sentiment that has been dampened by worries of a deep global economic recession.

China, the world’s top copper consumer, cut interest rates on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to the lowest level on record to combat the economic fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% to $5,180 a tonne, as of 0443 GMT, reversing losses of as much as 0.5% in earlier the session.

“China moves the real economy, $5,500 is a fair copper price,” said a base metals trader, adding that the risk of falling prices depend on how other major economies recover from the pandemic.

“I’m more worried if the U.S economy doesn’t reopen in May. We need the cash transfers from the households to go to firms, or else financial prices are too inflated,” said the trader, who declined to be identified.

Investors were anxious by comments from the International Monetary Fund that the global economy could shrink by 3% in 2020 due to the virus-driven collapse of activity, which will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression.

Copper, used widely in power, construction and manufacturing, is often seen as a gauge of global economic health.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) dipped 0.2% to 41,700 yuan ($5,910.95) a tonne, rebounding slightly from a fall of as much as 1.1% in earlier trading hours.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 1.2% to $1,522 a tonne, zinc advanced 1% to $1,941.50 a tonne while ShFE aluminium increased 1.2% to 11,910 yuan a tonne, nickel was up 0.8% to 97,530 yuan a tonne and while lead fell 1.7% to 13,870 yuan a tonne.

* CHINA AUTOS: French automaker Renault SA is ditching its main passenger car business in China, the world’s biggest vehicle market, following poor sales in the Asian country.

* PERU: Peru, the world’s second-biggest copper producer, hopes to gradually emerge from the economic hibernation aimed at containing the virus by May, President Martin Vizcarra said.

