December 13, 2018 / 2:29 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

METALS-London copper edges up on signs of trade row easing

4 Min Read

    BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices moved
higher in early Asian trade on Thursday amid signs China is
making good on pledges made to the United States as part of a
deal to resolve a trade row between the world's top two
economies. 
    Chinese companies have made their first major purchases of
U.S. soybeans, a commodity at the heart of the trade spat, in
more than six months, Reuters reported on Wednesday, while
Beijing also looked to have toned down a high-tech industrial
push that has long irked Washington. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange climbed 0.5 percent to $6,171 a tonne by 0211
GMT, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in the previous session. The
most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange slipped 0.1 percent to 49,170 yuan 
($7,149.19) a tonne after a 0.5 percent gain on Wednesday.
    * CHINA: China appears to be easing its high-tech industrial
development push, dubbed "Made in China 2025," amid talks
between the two countries to reduce trade tensions, according to
new guidance to local governments.
    * CHILE: BHP said on Wednesday a deal to
sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile to private equity
fund EMR Capital had been called off because of problems with
financing.
    * NICKEL: Greece is trying to avert the possible closure of
Europe's biggest nickel producer Larco and is looking at ways to
ensure there are no interruptions to its electricity supply, the
country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.
    * TANZANIA: Barrick Gold Corp has made progress in
talks with the Tanzanian government to resolve a nearly
2-year-long tax dispute, but it is premature to say a deal has
been reached, a person familiar in the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
    * LITHIUM: Germany and Bolivia on Wednesday sealed a
partnership for the industrial use of lithium, a key raw
material for battery cell production, in an important step to
become less dependent on Asian market leaders in the dawning age
of electric cars.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares and the pound moved higher on Thursday as
investors breathed a sigh of relief after British Prime Minister
Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote, and as China appeared
to be taking more steps to meet U.S. demands to open its
markets.    
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    0745  France    Consumer prices Nov
    1245  European Central Bank interest rate decision
    1330  ECB President Mario Draghi and Vice President Luis de 
       Guindos hold news conference after interest rate decision
    1330  U.S.     Import prices Nov
    1330  U.S.      Export prices Nov
    1330  U.S.        Weekly jobless claims        
        
    PRICES        
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0205 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6166.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       49170
 Three month LME aluminium                      1941
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    13665
 Three month LME zinc                         2580.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                         20935
 Three month LME lead                         1972.5
 Most active ShFE lead                         18520
 Three month LME nickel                        10725
 Most active ShFE nickel                       88170
 Three month LME tin                           19300
 Most active ShFE tin                         146500
                                                    
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3       21.83
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -1760.79
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3       -13.7
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     1558.04
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     1655.72
 
($1 = 6.8777 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
