METALS-London copper edges up on signs of trade row easing

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices moved higher in early Asian trade on Thursday amid signs China is making good on pledges made to the United States as part of a deal to resolve a trade row between the world's top two economies. Chinese companies have made their first major purchases of U.S. soybeans, a commodity at the heart of the trade spat, in more than six months, Reuters reported on Wednesday, while Beijing also looked to have toned down a high-tech industrial push that has long irked Washington. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.5 percent to $6,171 a tonne by 0211 GMT, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in the previous session. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.1 percent to 49,170 yuan ($7,149.19) a tonne after a 0.5 percent gain on Wednesday. * CHINA: China appears to be easing its high-tech industrial development push, dubbed "Made in China 2025," amid talks between the two countries to reduce trade tensions, according to new guidance to local governments. * CHILE: BHP said on Wednesday a deal to sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile to private equity fund EMR Capital had been called off because of problems with financing. * NICKEL: Greece is trying to avert the possible closure of Europe's biggest nickel producer Larco and is looking at ways to ensure there are no interruptions to its electricity supply, the country's energy ministry said on Wednesday. * TANZANIA: Barrick Gold Corp has made progress in talks with the Tanzanian government to resolve a nearly 2-year-long tax dispute, but it is premature to say a deal has been reached, a person familiar in the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. * LITHIUM: Germany and Bolivia on Wednesday sealed a partnership for the industrial use of lithium, a key raw material for battery cell production, in an important step to become less dependent on Asian market leaders in the dawning age of electric cars. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares and the pound moved higher on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote, and as China appeared to be taking more steps to meet U.S. demands to open its markets.