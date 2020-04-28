METALS-London copper edges up on supply shortage worries

(Recasts, adds quotes, updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged up on Tuesday, as production cuts by major miners in a plummeting market and restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic fuelled fears of a supply shortage.

Freeport-McMoRan’s El Abra copper mine in Chile said on Monday it would scale back copper processing by 40% and lay off workers as global prices for the red metal plunge, the latest cut among many.

“The supply issue is quite severe. You do not have enough copper concentrate and at the same time there is not much supply for scrap copper,” said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities.

Lockdown measures imposed by countries have made it difficult for companies to ship copper concentrates to customers and created a shortage of scrap supplies from the United States and Europe.

However, copper prices are still under pressure amid demand uncertainty, Lau said, noting restrictions lifting outside of China have been gradual and there is a risk of a second wave of lockdowns to contain the virus.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) edged up 0.03% to $5,198.50 a tonne by 0514 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) fell 0.4% to 42,410 yuan ($5,986.90) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* CHINA SCRAP: China in March imported 90,252 tonnes of copper scrap, down 11% year-on-year, customs data showed.

* ICBC: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) on Monday suspended access for new investors to retail products linked to copper, citing extreme market volatility.

* Argonaut’s Lau said the move should not impact the liquidity of the metals market due to the scale and speculative nature of retail investors.

* OTHER PRICES: ShFE nickel fell 1.4% to 100,920 yuan a tonne, tin dropped 1.1% to 131,090 yuan a tonne, zinc eased 0.1% to 16,110 yuan a tonne, while aluminium advanced 0.9% to 12,480 yuan a tonne.

* LME PRICES: London aluminium rose 0.3% to $1,512 a tonne, nickel fell 0.3% to $12,210 a tonne, zinc edged up 0.3% to $1,910.50 a tonne and lead climbed 0.8% to $1,648.50 a tonne.

* ANTAMINA: Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by global miners BHP, and Glencore, on Monday reported 210 cases infected with the novel coronavirus.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or