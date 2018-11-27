METALS-London copper falls for 3rd day after Trump tariff threat

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - London copper prices extended losses into a third straight session on Tuesday following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump expects to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would accept China's request to hold off on a planned increase in the tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent due to take effect on Jan. 1. Copper is down around 15 percent in London so far in 2018 on concerns the U.S.-China trade spat will hurt demand for industrial metals. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.4 percent to $6,166 a tonne by 0144 GMT, extending a 0.3-percent drop from the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to 49,140 yuan ($7,071.62) a tonne. * ZINC: The metal used to galvanise steel fell furthest in another broad base metals sell-off, slipping 1 percent in London and 1.6 percent in Shanghai, where it hit 19,930 yuan a tonne overnight, the lowest since Sept. 18. * COPPER: A hive of mine exploration activity is underway in a remote corner of Western Australia's Great Sandy Desert, led by Rio Tinto Ltd,, which has boosted its holdings 10-fold in the little explored Paterson province in the past year. * SCRAP: China's imports of scrap copper from the United States fell 37 percent from the previous month to just 6,065 tonnes in October, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Monday. * GUINEA: A consortium of the Societe Miniere de Boke (SMB) and Singapore's Winning Shipping signed an agreement on Monday with Guinea's government to build the West African country's first refinery of alumina, which is used to make aluminium. * CHILE: Chile's Corfo will present an arbitration suit against lithium miner Albemarle by Dec. 15, the Chilean state development agency's vice-president said on Monday, alleging the world's top lithium producer had failed to adhere to the terms of a contract drawn up in 2016. The U.S.-based miner said in October that it believed it had complied with its obligations to the Chilean government. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares battled to extend a global rebound on Tuesday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer confidence Nov 0900 Italy Consumer confidence Nov 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Sep 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Sep 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0146 GMT Three month LME copper 6166 Most active ShFE copper 49130 Three month LME aluminium 1940 Most active ShFE aluminium 13750 Three month LME zinc 2464.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20225 Three month LME lead 1942 Most active ShFE lead 18145 Three month LME nickel 10845 Most active ShFE nickel 89300 Three month LME tin 18800 Most active ShFE tin 145480 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -655.39 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1860.08 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -229.69 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1551.52 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 737.61 ($1 = 6.9489 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford)