METALS-London copper falls for 3rd day after Trump tariff threat

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - London copper prices extended losses into a third straight session on Tuesday following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump expects to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports. Copper is down around 15 percent in London so far in 2018 on concerns the U.S.-China trade spat will hurt demand for industrial metals. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would accept China's request to hold off on a planned increase in the tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent due to take effect on Jan. 1. Trump, who is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this week, said that if negotiations were unsuccessful, he would also impose tariffs on the rest of Chinese imports. "Investors continue to monitor the situation around the U.S.-China trade conflict, with the upcoming G20 summit likely to see President Trump and President Xi sit down and discuss a deal," ANZ said in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.4 percent to $6,164 a tonne by 0522 GMT, extending a 0.3-percent drop from the previous session. The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to 49,130 yuan ($7,074.77) a tonne by the end of the morning session. * ZINC: The metal used to galvanise steel fell the furthest in another broad base metals sell-off, slipping as much as 2.2 percent in London to $2,431.50 a tonne, the lowest since Sept. 20. Shanghai zinc was also down 2.2 percent, having hit 19,930 yuan a tonne overnight, the lowest since Sept. 18, as China's ferrous complex continued to lose ground. * COPPER: A hive of mine exploration activity is underway in a remote corner of Western Australia's Great Sandy Desert, led by Rio Tinto Ltd,, which has boosted its holdings 10-fold in the little explored Paterson province in the past year. * SCRAP: China's imports of scrap copper from the United States fell 37 percent from the previous month to just 6,065 tonnes in October, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Monday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets fought to keep a global rebound alive on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China, clouding what had been a bright start to the week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer confidence Nov 0900 Italy Consumer confidence Nov 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Sep 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Sep 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov PRICES 0522 GMT Three month LME copper 6164 Most active ShFE copper 49110 Three month LME aluminium 1941.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13765 Three month LME zinc 2439.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20075 Three month LME lead 1932 Most active ShFE lead 18100 Three month LME nickel 10840 Most active ShFE nickel 89270 Three month LME tin 18780 Most active ShFE tin 144810 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -630.28 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1872.42 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -195.94 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1588.57 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 815.41 ($1 = 6.9444 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford, Amrutha Gayathri)