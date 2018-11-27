METALS-London copper falls for third day after Trump tariff threat

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - London copper prices extended losses into a third straight session on Tuesday following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump expects to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports. Copper is down around 15 percent in London so far in 2018 on concerns the U.S.-China trade spat will hurt demand for industrial metals. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would accept China's request to hold off on a planned increase in the tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent due to take effect on Jan. 1. Trump, who is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this week, said that if negotiations were unsuccessful, he would also impose tariffs on the rest of Chinese imports. "Investors continue to monitor the situation around the U.S.-China trade conflict, with the upcoming G20 summit likely to see President Trump and President Xi sit down and discuss a deal," ANZ said in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 1 percent to $6,130 a tonne by 0716 GMT, extending a 0.3-percent drop from the previous session. The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.8 percent at 48,880 yuan ($7,033.30) a tonne. * ZINC: The metal used to galvanise steel fell the furthest in another broad base metals sell-off, slipping as much as 2.6 percent in London to $2,422 a tonne. Shanghai zinc closed down 2.4 percent as China's ferrous complex continued to lose ground. * COPPER: A hive of mine exploration activity is underway in a remote corner of Western Australia's Great Sandy Desert, led by Rio Tinto Ltd,, which has boosted its holdings 10-fold in the little explored Paterson province in the past year. * ALUMINIUM: China Hongqiao Group, the world's biggest aluminium producer, has been ordered to close up to 550,000 tonnes of annual smelting capacity this winter, according to analyst calculations based on a local government document. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets fought to keep a global rebound alive on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China, clouding what had been a bright start to the week. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0708 GMT Three month LME copper 6138.5 Most active ShFE copper 48870 Three month LME aluminium 1942 Most active ShFE aluminium 13755 Three month LME zinc 2429 Most active ShFE zinc 20055 Three month LME lead 1918 Most active ShFE lead 17945 Three month LME nickel 10755 Most active ShFE nickel 88690 Three month LME tin 18775 Most active ShFE tin 144540 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -711.05 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1967.94 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -728.31 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1439.5 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 891.85 ($1 = 6.9498 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford, Amrutha Gayathri and Rashmi Aich)