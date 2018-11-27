Company News
November 27, 2018 / 5:32 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

METALS-London copper falls for third day after Trump tariff threat

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - London copper prices extended
losses into a third straight session on Tuesday following a
report that U.S. President Donald Trump expects to move ahead
with raising tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports.
    Copper is down around 15 percent in London so far in 2018 on
concerns the U.S.-China trade spat will hurt demand for
industrial metals. 
    In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said it
was "highly unlikely" he would accept China's request to hold
off on a planned increase in the tariffs from 10 percent to 25
percent due to take effect on Jan. 1.
    Trump, who is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on
the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this week, said
that if negotiations were unsuccessful, he would also impose
tariffs on the rest of Chinese imports.
    "Investors continue to monitor the situation around the
U.S.-China trade conflict, with the upcoming G20 summit likely
to see President Trump and President Xi sit down and discuss a
deal," ANZ said in a note.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 had fallen 1 percent to $6,130 a tonne by 0716 GMT,
extending a 0.3-percent drop from the previous session. The
most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed down 0.8 percent at 48,880 yuan 
($7,033.30) a tonne.
    * ZINC: The metal used to galvanise steel fell the furthest
in another broad base metals sell-off, slipping as much as 2.6
percent in London to $2,422 a tonne. Shanghai zinc
 closed down 2.4 percent as China's ferrous complex
continued to lose ground.    
    * COPPER: A hive of mine exploration activity is underway in
a remote corner of Western Australia's Great Sandy Desert, led
by Rio Tinto Ltd,, which has boosted its
holdings 10-fold in the little explored Paterson province in the
past year.            
    * ALUMINIUM: China Hongqiao Group, the world's
biggest aluminium producer, has been ordered to close up to
550,000 tonnes of annual smelting capacity this winter,
according to analyst calculations based on a local government
document.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian share markets fought to keep a global rebound alive
on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to quash
hopes of a trade truce with China, clouding what had been a
bright start to the week.    
        
    
    PRICES 
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0708 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     6138.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     48870
 Three month LME aluminium                    1942
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  13755
 Three month LME zinc                         2429
 Most active ShFE zinc                       20055
 Three month LME lead                         1918
 Most active ShFE lead                       17945
 Three month LME nickel                      10755
 Most active ShFE nickel                     88690
 Three month LME tin                         18775
 Most active ShFE tin                       144540
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3    -711.05
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -1967.94
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3    -728.31
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3     1439.5
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3     891.85
 


($1 = 6.9498 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly
Editing by Joseph Radford, Amrutha Gayathri and Rashmi Aich)
