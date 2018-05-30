METALS-London copper falls to two-week low on stronger dollar, Italy crisis

(Adds analyst comments, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, May 30 (Reuters) - London copper fell more than 1 percent to a two-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer dollar and as Italy's deepening political crisis pulled investors out of risky assets. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.1 percent at $6,784 a tonne by 0313 GMT. It earlier fell to as low as $6,780, its weakest since May 15. Along with copper, investors also sold off other commodities from oil to grains as well as equities as Italy, Europe's third-biggest economy, may call elections that could put leaders in power who question the country's commitment to the European Union and the euro currency. "Markets worry that the upcoming election will ultimately resemble a referendum on the euro...resulting in an existential crisis for the euro zone," Mizuho Bank said in a note. News that the United States will continue with imposing tariffs on $50 billion of imports from China unless Beijing addresses the issue of theft of U.S. intellectual property also weighed on sentiment. * SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also dropped more than 1 percent to 50,960 yuan ($7,930) a tonne, a one-week low. * EURO: The dollar hovered near a 10-month high versus the euro as Italy's political crisis raised the likelihood of an early election. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets costlier for holders of other currencies. * CHINA RESPONSE: Chinese state media criticised a U.S. announcement that it would press ahead with restrictions on investment by Chinese companies, saying that Beijing was ready to fight back if Washington was looking to reignite a trade war. * INDIA SMELTER: Vedanta Resources is working on a legal challenge to an Indian state's closure of one of its copper smelters, but it will not proceed until tensions over the deaths of 13 people during protests last week have eased. * COPPER SUPPORT: The absence of the Indian smelter cuts 1.7 percent of global copper supply and should support copper prices in the short term, said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar. "The smelter accounts for about 50 percent of India's copper output and the smelter's closure will importantly mean that India will need to import copper to meet domestic demand, Dhar said in a note. * ALUMINIUM PREMIUMS: Two global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers a premium of $159 to $160 per tonne for primary metal shipments for the July to September quarter, up between 23 percent and 24 percent from the current quarter, four sources directly involved in pricing talks said. * TIN: Shanghai tin jumped more than 3 percent to an intraday high of 157,560 yuan a tonne, its highest since August, before trimming gains. Traders have said the market was concerned that shipments from China's top supplier Myanmar were falling. * OTHER METALS: LME zinc fell 1.3 percent to $3,050 a tonne and nickel dropped 0.7 percent to $14,800, both retreating after Tuesday's advance. "Looking ahead, the increase in smelting capacity in China and the reduction of auto import tariff in China are the headwinds to zinc prices in our view," said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau. * MARKETS: Asian shares extended a global selloff as Italy's political crisis provoked a heavy retreat on Wall Street and pushed up borrowing costs for the government in Rome. 0313 GMT Three month LME copper 6784 Most active ShFE copper 51030 Three month LME aluminium 2266.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14685 Three month LME zinc 3050 Most active ShFE zinc 23885 Three month LME lead 2425 Most active ShFE lead 19800 Three month LME nickel 14800 Most active ShFE nickel 111830 Three month LME tin 20580 Most active ShFE tin 154120 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 193.07 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2242.4 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 518.57 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 595.29 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1203.46 ($1 = 6.4266 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)