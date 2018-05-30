FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 3:46 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

METALS-London copper falls to two-week low on stronger dollar, Italy crisis

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
    By Manolo Serapio Jr
    MANILA, May 30 (Reuters) - London copper fell more than 1
percent to a two-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer
dollar and as Italy's deepening political crisis pulled
investors out of risky assets.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 1.1 percent at $6,784 a tonne by 0313 GMT. It earlier fell
to as low as $6,780, its weakest since May 15.
    Along with copper, investors also sold off other commodities
from oil to grains as well as equities as Italy, Europe's
third-biggest economy, may call elections that could put leaders
in power who question the country's commitment to the European
Union and the euro currency. 
    "Markets worry that the upcoming election will ultimately
resemble a referendum on the euro...resulting in an existential
crisis for the euro zone," Mizuho Bank said in a note.
    News that the United States will continue with imposing
tariffs on $50 billion of imports from China unless Beijing
addresses the issue of theft of U.S. intellectual property also
weighed on sentiment.
        
    * SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange also dropped more than 1
percent to 50,960 yuan ($7,930) a tonne, a one-week low.
    * EURO: The dollar hovered near a 10-month high versus the
euro as Italy's political crisis raised the likelihood of an
early election. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated
assets costlier for holders of other currencies.
    * CHINA RESPONSE: Chinese state media criticised a U.S.
announcement that it would press ahead with restrictions on
investment by Chinese companies, saying that Beijing was ready
to fight back if Washington was looking to reignite a trade war.

    * INDIA SMELTER: Vedanta Resources is working on a
legal challenge to an Indian state's closure of one of its
copper smelters, but it will not proceed until tensions over the
deaths of 13 people during protests last week have eased.

    * COPPER SUPPORT: The absence of the Indian smelter cuts 1.7
percent of global copper supply and should support copper prices
in the short term, said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst
Vivek Dhar.
    "The smelter accounts for about 50 percent of India's copper
output and the smelter's closure will importantly mean that
India will need to import copper to meet domestic demand, Dhar
said in a note.      
    * ALUMINIUM PREMIUMS: Two global aluminium producers have
offered Japanese buyers a premium of $159 to $160 per tonne for
primary metal shipments for the July to September quarter, up
between 23 percent and 24 percent from the current quarter, four
sources directly involved in pricing talks said.
    * TIN: Shanghai tin jumped more than 3 percent to
an intraday high of 157,560 yuan a tonne, its highest since
August, before trimming gains. Traders have said the market was
concerned that shipments from China's top supplier Myanmar were
falling.
    * OTHER METALS: LME zinc fell 1.3 percent to $3,050
a tonne and nickel dropped 0.7 percent to $14,800, both
retreating after Tuesday's advance. 
    "Looking ahead, the increase in smelting capacity in China
and the reduction of auto import tariff in China are the
headwinds to zinc prices in our view," said Argonaut Securities
analyst Helen Lau. 
    * MARKETS: Asian shares extended a global selloff as Italy's
political crisis provoked a heavy retreat on Wall Street and
pushed up borrowing costs for the government in Rome.
       
    
                                                       0313 GMT
 Three month LME copper                                    6784
 Most active ShFE copper                                  51030
 Three month LME aluminium                               2266.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                               14685
 Three month LME zinc                                      3050
 Most active ShFE zinc                                    23885
 Three month LME lead                                      2425
 Most active ShFE lead                                    19800
 Three month LME nickel                                   14800
 Most active ShFE nickel                                 111830
 Three month LME tin                                      20580
 Most active ShFE tin                                    154120
                                                               
                                                               
 LME/SHFE COPPER                    LMESHFCUc3           193.07
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM                 LMESHFALc3          -2242.4
 LME/SHFE ZINC                      LMESHFZNc3           518.57
 LME/SHFE LEAD                      LMESHFPBc3           595.29
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                    LMESHFNIc3         -1203.46
 ($1 = 6.4266 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.
Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)
