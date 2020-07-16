METALS-London copper flat ahead of China economic data

July 16 (Reuters) - London copper was little changed on Thursday as investors waited for key China economic data that could shed light on demand in the world’s top metals consumer, though U.S.-China tensions and rising global COVID-19 cases kept market sentiment subdued.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was virtually unchanged at $6,385 a tonne by 0123 GMT.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, however, fell as much as 3.1% to 50,770 yuan ($7,264.79) a tonne.
Chinese data on urban investment and industrial output for June and gross domestic product for the second quarter is expected to show improvement as the country has taken several steps to revive its economy after containing the virus outbreak.
* POLL: A sizzling rally that pushed copper prices to two-year highs will lose some of its heat in the coming months as investors take a hard look at supply and demand fundamentals.
* CHILE: Chile’s Antofagasta and unionized workers at its Zaldívar mine entered into mediation with the government on Wednesday in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
* Asian shares look set to continue a march upwards as optimism over a coronavirus vaccine carry weight over the ongoing spread of the disease and simmering U.S.-China tensions.
0130 Australia Employment, Unemployment Rate June
0200 China Urban Investment YTD, YY June
Industrial Output YY
Retail Sales YY
0600 UK Claimant Count Unemployment June
ILO Unemployment Rate May
0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY June
1145 EU ECB Refinancing Rate, Deposit Rate July
1230 Germany The European Central Bank holds a press
conference on the outcome of the meeting
of the Governing Council
1230 US Initial Jobless Claim weekly
Philly Fed Business Index July
Retail Sales MM June
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS ($1 = 6.9885 yuan) (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)