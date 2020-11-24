METALS-London copper gains ground on virus vaccine, demand hopes

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - London copper futures rose on Tuesday as progress in a third COVID-19 vaccine related developments and strong U.S. factory data pointed to a positive outlook for industrial metals’ demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $7,218 a tonne by 0155 GMT, while the most-traded contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid 0.2% to 54,000 yuan ($8,210.68) a tonne.

* AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective, giving the world’s fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals.

* U.S. manufacturing in November saw the quickest pickup since September 2014, driving expectations of higher base metals demand.

* IHS Markit’s manufacturing and services sector purchasing managers’ indexes both topped even the most optimistic forecasts in a Reuters poll that predicted both would level off, offering a counterweight to data suggesting economic momentum was slackening after the third-quarter’s torrid rebound from an historic plunge last spring.

* U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has been given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition.

* After weeks of defiance, President Donald Trump on Monday allowed officials to proceed with a transition to Biden, giving his Democratic rival access to briefings and funding even as he vowed to persist with efforts to fight the election results.

* Markets got an extra boost after reports that Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve chair, Janet Yellen, to become the next Treasury Secretary.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks opened higher as COVID-19 vaccine progress shored up global sentiment and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition.



