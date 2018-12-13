METALS-London copper hits 1-week high on signs of trade row easing

(Adds quote, updates prices) BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices touched their highest in more than a week on Thursday amid signs China is keeping promises made to the United States as part of a deal to resolve a trade row between the world's top two economies. Chinese companies have made their first major purchases of U.S. soybeans — a commodity at the heart of the trade spat — in more than six months, Reuters reported on Wednesday, while Beijing also appeared to have toned down a high-tech industrial push that has long irked Washington. "Signs of positive progression in trade talks between the U.S. and China should see sentiment in the commodity market remain positive," ANZ wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 0.9 percent to $6,197.50 a tonne, the highest since Dec. 5 and reversing a 0.5 percent drop in the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shrugged off an early dip to end the morning up 0.3 percent at 49,390 yuan ($7,186.61) a tonne. * OPEN INTEREST: Market open interest in ShFE copper fell to 483,788 lots on Wednesday, the lowest since February 2017, on end-of-year short covering. * TRADE: China appears to be easing its high-tech industrial development push, dubbed "Made in China 2025," amid talks between the two countries to reduce trade tensions, according to new guidance to local governments. * CHILE: BHP said on Wednesday a deal to sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile to private equity fund EMR Capital had been called off because of problems with financing. * OTHER METALS: LME zinc gained the most from easing trade tensions, rising as much as 1.5 percent to $2,609 a tonne. * NICKEL: Greece is trying to avert the possible closure of Europe's biggest nickel producer Larco and is looking at ways to ensure there are no interruptions to its electricity supply, the country's energy ministry said on Wednesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian equity markets surged on Thursday on signs of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions and expectations that China will step up efforts soon to support its cooling economy. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer prices Nov 1245 European Central Bank interest rate decision 1330 ECB President Mario Draghi and Vice President Luis de Guindos hold news conference after interest rate decision 1330 U.S. Import prices Nov 1330 U.S. Export prices Nov 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES 0513 GMT Three month LME copper 6187.5 Most active ShFE copper 49380 Three month LME aluminium 1944 Most active ShFE aluminium 13695 Three month LME zinc 2597 Most active ShFE zinc 21095 Three month LME lead 1979.5 Most active ShFE lead 18505 Three month LME nickel 10835 Most active ShFE nickel 89230 Three month LME tin 19310 Most active ShFE tin 146590 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 96.06 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1744.14 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -0.45 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1465.11 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1717.37 ($1 = 6.8725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sunil Nair and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)