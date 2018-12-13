Company News
METALS-London copper hits 1-week high on signs of trade row easing

    BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices touched
their highest in more than a week on Thursday amid signs China
is keeping promises made to the United States as part of a deal
to resolve a trade row between the world's top two economies.
    Chinese companies have made their first major purchases of
U.S. soybeans — a commodity at the heart of the trade spat — in
more than six months, Reuters reported on Wednesday, while
Beijing also appeared to have toned down a high-tech industrial
push that has long irked Washington.
    "Signs of positive progression in trade talks between the
U.S. and China should see sentiment in the commodity market
remain positive," ANZ wrote in a note.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange climbed as much as 0.9 percent to $6,197.50 a
tonne, the highest since Dec. 5 and reversing a 0.5 percent drop
in the previous session.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded February copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange shrugged off an early dip
to end the morning up 0.3 percent at 49,390 yuan ($7,186.61) a
tonne.
    * OPEN INTEREST: Market open interest in ShFE copper fell to
483,788 lots on Wednesday, the lowest since February 2017, on
end-of-year short covering.
    * TRADE: China appears to be easing its high-tech industrial
development push, dubbed "Made in China 2025," amid talks
between the two countries to reduce trade tensions, according to
new guidance to local governments.
    * CHILE: BHP said on Wednesday a deal to
sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile to private equity
fund EMR Capital had been called off because of problems with
financing.
    * OTHER METALS: LME zinc gained the most from easing
trade tensions, rising as much as 1.5 percent to $2,609 a tonne.
    * NICKEL: Greece is trying to avert the possible closure of
Europe's biggest nickel producer Larco and is looking at ways to
ensure there are no interruptions to its electricity supply, the
country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian equity markets surged on Thursday on signs of easing
Sino-U.S. trade tensions and expectations that China will step
up efforts soon to support its cooling economy.
    
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    0745  France    Consumer prices Nov
    1245  European Central Bank interest rate decision
    1330  ECB President Mario Draghi and Vice President Luis de 
       Guindos hold news conference after interest rate decision
    1330  U.S.     Import prices Nov
    1330  U.S.      Export prices Nov
    1330  U.S.        Weekly jobless claims        
        
    PRICES
                                           0513 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6187.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      49380
 Three month LME aluminium                     1944
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   13695
 Three month LME zinc                          2597
 Most active ShFE zinc                        21095
 Three month LME lead                        1979.5
 Most active ShFE lead                        18505
 Three month LME nickel                       10835
 Most active ShFE nickel                      89230
 Three month LME tin                          19310
 Most active ShFE tin                        146590
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      96.06
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -1744.14
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      -0.45
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    1465.11
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    1717.37
 
($1 = 6.8725 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sunil Nair and Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)
