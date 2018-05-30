METALS-London copper hits 2-week low on stronger dollar, Italy crisis

MANILA, May 30 (Reuters) - London copper fell to a two-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer dollar and as Italy's deepening political crisis pulled investors out of risky assets. News that the United States will continue with imposing tariffs on $50 billion of imports from China unless Beijing addresses the issue of theft of U.S. intellectual property also weighed on sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.7 percent at $6,810 a tonne by 0206 GMT, after hitting an early low of $6,802. * SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped nearly 1 percent to 51,110 yuan ($7,952) a tonne, a one-week low. * EURO: The dollar hovered near a 10-month high versus the euro as Italy's political crisis raised the likelihood of an early election. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets costlier for holders of other currencies. * CHINA RESPONSE: Chinese state media criticised a U.S. announcement that it would press ahead with restrictions on investment by Chinese companies, saying that Beijing was ready to fight back if Washington was looking to reignite a trade war. * INDIA SMELTER: Vedanta Resources is working on a legal challenge to an Indian state's closure of one of its copper smelters, but it will not proceed until tensions over the deaths of 13 people during protests last week have eased. * ALUMINIUM PREMIUMS: Two global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers a premium of $159-160 per tonne for primary metal shipments for the July-September quarter, up 23-24 percent from the current quarter, four sources directly involved in pricing talks said. * TIN: Shanghai tin jumped more than 3 percent to an intraday high of 157,560 yuan a tonne, its strongest level since August. Traders have said the market was concerned that shipments from China's top supplier Myanmar were falling. * MARKETS: Asian shares extended a global selloff as Italy's political crisis provoked a heavy retreat on Wall Street, sent the euro to a 10-month low and pushed up borrowing costs for the government in Rome. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices Apr 0600 Germany Retail sales Apr 0645 France Detailed GDP Q1 0645 France Consumer spending Apr 0800 Germany Unemployment rate May 0900 Euro zone Business climate May 1200 Germany Consumer prices May 1215 U.S. ADP national employment May 1230 U.S. GDP 2nd estimate Q1 1230 U.S. Goods trade balance Apr 1230 U.S. Wholesale inventories Apr 1800 Federal Reserve issues Beige Book on economic condition BASE METALS PRICES 0206 GMT Three month LME copper 6810 Most active ShFE copper 51240 Three month LME aluminium 2266.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14695 Three month LME zinc 3075 Most active ShFE zinc 24070 Three month LME lead 2431.5 Most active ShFE lead 19860 Three month LME nickel 14850 Most active ShFE nickel 112240 Three month LME tin 20605 Most active ShFE tin 155180 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 215.8 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2238.49 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 507.43 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 567.13 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1469.02 ($1 = 6.4275 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. Editing by Joseph Radford)