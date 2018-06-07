FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 5:24 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

METALS-London copper hits 2018 high on Chile supply fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment and updates prices)
    BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose up to
0.9 percent to a 2018 high on Thursday, gaining ground for a
sixth session on concerns over disruption at the Escondida mine
in Chile.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit
$7,287 a tonne, its highest since Dec. 29, 2017, having closed
up 1.7 percent in the previous session. As of 0502 GMT, it stood
at $7,284.50 a tonne. 
    Investors "continue to fret about potential supply-side
disruptions" after union leaders at Escondida, which is operated
by BHP, submitted wage demands, sparking fears
of a possible strike, ANZ wrote in a note.
    A weaker dollar index, which makes dollar-denominated
metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, also lent
support to prices.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose for a fifth straight
session, gaining as much as 2.6 percent to 54,140 yuan
($8,470.49) a tonne, its highest since Feb. 26. The contract was
at 54,050 yuan a tonne at the mid-session interval.
    ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium prices climbed up to
1.6 percent to 14,970 yuan a tonne, marking their biggest
intraday percentage gain since April 19. London aluminium
 was down 0.4 percent.
    * LME CONTRACTS: The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to
launch around 15 new contracts next January, including
cash-settled cobalt and hot-rolled coil steel contracts, an
executive said on Wednesday.
    * SCOTIA: Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank)
is limiting lending by its ScotiaMocatta metals unit as it
embarks on a radical restructuring likely to halve the size of
the business, sources familiar with the matter said.

    * CHILE: Chile's finance minister on Wednesday described as
"imprudent" the appointment by lithium miner SQM of its
former Chairman Julio Ponce as a strategic adviser, in light of
an agreement with the state that he distance himself from the
firm.    
    * COLUMN: Tesla leads electric vehicle race to cut cobalt
dependency: Andy Home
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares rose to a fresh 2-1/2-month highs on
Thursday, supported by sound economic fundamentals, while
expectations the European Central Bank (ECB) could start to wind
down its stimulus boosted the euro and global bond yields.
    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600  Germany     Industrial orders April
    0645  France      Trade data April
    0900  Euro zone Revised GDP Q1
    1230  U.S.    Weekly jobless claims
    *     China      Forex reserves May    
    *No exact timing
        
    PRICES 
    
    
                                            0502 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       7284.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       54040
 Three month LME aluminium                      2336
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14940
 Three month LME zinc                           3182
 Most active ShFE zinc                         24570
 Three month LME lead                           2526
 Most active ShFE lead                         20655
 Three month LME nickel                        15695
 Most active ShFE nickel                      118310
 Three month LME tin                           20960
 Most active ShFE tin                         153420
                                                    
                                                    
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3       4.76
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3   -2350.98
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3     224.53
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3      471.8
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3    -614.52
 ($1 = 6.3916 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
