METALS-London copper hits 2018 high on Chile supply fears

(Adds analyst comment and updates prices) BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose up to 0.9 percent to a 2018 high on Thursday, gaining ground for a sixth session on concerns over disruption at the Escondida mine in Chile. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit $7,287 a tonne, its highest since Dec. 29, 2017, having closed up 1.7 percent in the previous session. As of 0502 GMT, it stood at $7,284.50 a tonne. Investors "continue to fret about potential supply-side disruptions" after union leaders at Escondida, which is operated by BHP, submitted wage demands, sparking fears of a possible strike, ANZ wrote in a note. A weaker dollar index, which makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, also lent support to prices. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose for a fifth straight session, gaining as much as 2.6 percent to 54,140 yuan ($8,470.49) a tonne, its highest since Feb. 26. The contract was at 54,050 yuan a tonne at the mid-session interval. ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium prices climbed up to 1.6 percent to 14,970 yuan a tonne, marking their biggest intraday percentage gain since April 19. London aluminium was down 0.4 percent. * LME CONTRACTS: The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to launch around 15 new contracts next January, including cash-settled cobalt and hot-rolled coil steel contracts, an executive said on Wednesday. * SCOTIA: Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) is limiting lending by its ScotiaMocatta metals unit as it embarks on a radical restructuring likely to halve the size of the business, sources familiar with the matter said. * CHILE: Chile's finance minister on Wednesday described as "imprudent" the appointment by lithium miner SQM of its former Chairman Julio Ponce as a strategic adviser, in light of an agreement with the state that he distance himself from the firm. * COLUMN: Tesla leads electric vehicle race to cut cobalt dependency: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rose to a fresh 2-1/2-month highs on Thursday, supported by sound economic fundamentals, while expectations the European Central Bank (ECB) could start to wind down its stimulus boosted the euro and global bond yields. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders April 0645 France Trade data April 0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q1 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims * China Forex reserves May *No exact timing PRICES 0502 GMT Three month LME copper 7284.5 Most active ShFE copper 54040 Three month LME aluminium 2336 Most active ShFE aluminium 14940 Three month LME zinc 3182 Most active ShFE zinc 24570 Three month LME lead 2526 Most active ShFE lead 20655 Three month LME nickel 15695 Most active ShFE nickel 118310 Three month LME tin 20960 Most active ShFE tin 153420 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 4.76 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2350.98 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 224.53 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 471.8 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -614.52 ($1 = 6.3916 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)