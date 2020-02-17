Market News
February 17, 2020 / 5:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-London copper hits 3-week high as Beijing steps up economic support

Mai Nguyen

4 Min Read

 (Adds quotes, details and updates prices)
    By Mai Nguyen
    Feb 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday, with the
London contract hitting a three-week high, as China lowered
interest rates on its medium-term loans to support an economy
hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
        was up as much as 1.2% at $5,828.50 a tonne, its highest
since Jan. 27, while the most-traded copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE)          edged up 0.4% to
46,070 yuan ($6,604.07) a tonne, as of 0503 GMT.
    China's central bank lowered the rate on 200 billion yuan
worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to
financial institutions, helping a rally on Chinese stock markets
and other Asian bourses.                          
    The bank also said Chinese lenders will tolerate a higher
level of bad loans to support firms hit by the epidemic, which
has killed over 1,700 people and infected about 70,550 in China.
                         
    "The MLF cut is to try to bring the official rate closer to
the shadow banking rates, so that less bad loans will surface in
the future," a Singapore-based metals trader said.
    "Copper getting bid up ... is a testament to a sub-section
in the economy used as a conduit to get loans for firms to
refinance other liability or just to operate," the trader said.
    Trading in other metals was mixed, with LME aluminium
        dipping 0.1% to $1,720 a tonne, nickel         advancing
0.7% to $13,105 a tonne, zinc         climbing 0.6% to $2,162 a
tonne, while ShFE aluminium          dropped 0.4% to 13,645 yuan
a tonne and ShFE nickel          fell 0.8% to 104,720 yuan a
tonne. 
    "Only copper or gold is affected (by the MLF cut) because
these are macro assets that fund managers' use in their asset
allocation models, while the other small metals are more
fundamentals-driven," the trader said.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHANGHAI STOCKS: Copper and zinc inventories in warehouses
tracked by ShFE climbed to their highest in 11 months, as the
outbreak sapped demand in top metals consumer China.
            
    * AUTOS: China's auto market, the world's largest, could see
sales slide over 10% in the first half of 2020 due to the
epidemic, its top auto industry body said.             
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
          or             
   
    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper                  
    Most active ShFE copper                  
    Three month LME aluminium               
    Most active ShFE aluminium               
    Three month LME zinc                    
    Most active ShFE zinc                    
    Three month LME lead                    
    Most active ShFE lead                    
    Three month LME nickel                 
    Most active ShFE nickel                   
    Three month LME tin                     
    Most active ShFE tin                             
    
    ARBS
                
                
                
                
                

    ($1 = 6.9760 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below