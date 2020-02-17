METALS-London copper hits 3-week high as Beijing steps up economic support

(Adds quotes, details and updates prices) By Mai Nguyen Feb 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday, with the London contract hitting a three-week high, as China lowered interest rates on its medium-term loans to support an economy hurt by the coronavirus outbreak. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up as much as 1.2% at $5,828.50 a tonne, its highest since Jan. 27, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) edged up 0.4% to 46,070 yuan ($6,604.07) a tonne, as of 0503 GMT. China's central bank lowered the rate on 200 billion yuan worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions, helping a rally on Chinese stock markets and other Asian bourses. The bank also said Chinese lenders will tolerate a higher level of bad loans to support firms hit by the epidemic, which has killed over 1,700 people and infected about 70,550 in China. "The MLF cut is to try to bring the official rate closer to the shadow banking rates, so that less bad loans will surface in the future," a Singapore-based metals trader said. "Copper getting bid up ... is a testament to a sub-section in the economy used as a conduit to get loans for firms to refinance other liability or just to operate," the trader said. Trading in other metals was mixed, with LME aluminium dipping 0.1% to $1,720 a tonne, nickel advancing 0.7% to $13,105 a tonne, zinc climbing 0.6% to $2,162 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium dropped 0.4% to 13,645 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel fell 0.8% to 104,720 yuan a tonne. "Only copper or gold is affected (by the MLF cut) because these are macro assets that fund managers' use in their asset allocation models, while the other small metals are more fundamentals-driven," the trader said. FUNDAMENTALS * SHANGHAI STOCKS: Copper and zinc inventories in warehouses tracked by ShFE climbed to their highest in 11 months, as the outbreak sapped demand in top metals consumer China. * AUTOS: China's auto market, the world's largest, could see sales slide over 10% in the first half of 2020 due to the epidemic, its top auto industry body said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.9760 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)