METALS-London copper hits 3-week high on dollar weakness, tight supply

By Melanie Burton and Mai Nguyen

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - London copper and most other base metals rose on Thursday, backed by a softer dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve abandoned plans for a further rate rise this year, and by a lack of near-term supply.

The dollar nursed heavy losses in Asia after the Fed stunned markets by abandoning all plans to raise rates this year, a signal its three-year campaign to normalise policy might be at an end.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 1 percent to $6,518.5 a tonne by 0410 GMT, having touched a near three-week high earlier in the session. Prices are testing a resistance around $6,505, with a break of the $6,540-level potentially opening the way to peaks last seen in July 2018.

* SHFE: On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, copper traded slightly firmer, while zinc rose 0.8 percent amid a lack of supply. Zinc prices hit 22,170 yuan ($3,317.67) last week, their highest since last April.

* TRADE: U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that the United States may leave tariffs on Chinese goods for a “substantial period” to ensure that Beijing complies with any trade agreement.

* COPPER: The market was in a 387,000 tonne deficit in 2018 compared with a 265,000 tonne deficit the year before, the International Copper Study Group said.

* SPREADS: Short-dated copper spreads have flared out over the past month, illustrating a lack of immediately available supply, even after 70,000 tonnes arrived in LME warehouses last week. CMCUT-0

* LME data shows a dominant holder of copper warrants and nearby futures positions, suggesting lending guidance is in play. <0#LME-WHT> <0#LME-WHC>

* PHILIPPINE NICKEL: Philippine nickel producer DMCI Mining Corp, a unit of conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc, said it expected 2019 to be a tough year, with one of its two mines still suspended and its inventory almost depleted.

* ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Amnesty International attacked the electric vehicle (EV) industry on Thursday for selling itself as environmentally friendly while producing many of its batteries using polluting fossil fuels and unethically sourced minerals.

