Company News
April 14, 2020 / 4:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-London copper hits 4-week high as mines halt operations to contain virus

Mai Nguyen

3 Min Read

 (Adds quotes, updates prices)
    By Mai Nguyen
    SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on
Tuesday, with London copper touching a four-week high, as more
mining disruptions in key producing countries amid efforts to
contain the spread of the coronavirus sparked global supply
risks. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
        climbed as much as 3.5% to $5,193.50 a tonne, its
highest since March 17. The contract was up 3.3% at $5,185 a
tonne, as of 0404 GMT.
    The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange (ShFE)          advanced 0.2% to 41,800 yuan
($5,934.13) a tonne.
    Peru's Antamina copper mine, controlled by BHP          and
Glencore         , said it would halt all operations for at
least two weeks to fight the pandemic, while miner
Freeport-McMoRan         said it was conducting limited
operations at Cerro Verde copper mine, also in Peru.
                         
    Peru, which extended a state of emergency to contain the
spread of the coronavirus, is the world's second-largest copper
producer, while there were disruptions in other parts of
Americas and Africa as well.                          
            
    "As Peruvian copper mines joined the rest of the world to
suspend production, the supply risks have strengthened," said
analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities in a note, adding
around a third of China's feedstock for smelting activities are
imported.
    Peru and Chile are China's largest importers due to their
sheer scale and stable output, Lau said, adding that any
disruption in their mine production would have a severe impact
on China's smelting output.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * TC/RC: Asian Metal data showed spot copper treatment
charges AM-CN-CUCONC, or fees that miners pay smelters to
process concentrate into refined metal, were at $61.50 a tonne,
the lowest since Feb 7, reflecting tighter concentrate supply. 
    * TIN: Top tin exporter Indonesia shipped 4,539.19 tonnes of
refined tin in March, down 20.9% from the same time last year
and a slump of 39.2% from a month earlier, official data showed.
            
    * PRICES: LME tin        jumped as much as 4.6% to $15,650 a
tonne, while ShFE tin          climbed to as high as 128,880
yuan a tonne. Both prices were at levels unseen since March 16.
    * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium         rose 1.7% to $1,504.50
a tonne, nickel         advanced 1.1% to $11,805 a tonne, while
ShFE aluminium          dipped 0.1% to 11,775 yuan a tonne and
nickel          fell 0.3% to 96,640 yuan a tonne. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
          or             
        
    
    ($1 = 7.0440 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Additional reporting by Tom Daly in
Beijing; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below