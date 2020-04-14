METALS-London copper hits 4-week high as mines halt operations to contain virus

(Adds quotes, updates prices) By Mai Nguyen SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Tuesday, with London copper touching a four-week high, as more mining disruptions in key producing countries amid efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus sparked global supply risks. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed as much as 3.5% to $5,193.50 a tonne, its highest since March 17. The contract was up 3.3% at $5,185 a tonne, as of 0404 GMT. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) advanced 0.2% to 41,800 yuan ($5,934.13) a tonne. Peru's Antamina copper mine, controlled by BHP and Glencore , said it would halt all operations for at least two weeks to fight the pandemic, while miner Freeport-McMoRan said it was conducting limited operations at Cerro Verde copper mine, also in Peru. Peru, which extended a state of emergency to contain the spread of the coronavirus, is the world's second-largest copper producer, while there were disruptions in other parts of Americas and Africa as well. "As Peruvian copper mines joined the rest of the world to suspend production, the supply risks have strengthened," said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities in a note, adding around a third of China's feedstock for smelting activities are imported. Peru and Chile are China's largest importers due to their sheer scale and stable output, Lau said, adding that any disruption in their mine production would have a severe impact on China's smelting output. FUNDAMENTALS * TC/RC: Asian Metal data showed spot copper treatment charges AM-CN-CUCONC, or fees that miners pay smelters to process concentrate into refined metal, were at $61.50 a tonne, the lowest since Feb 7, reflecting tighter concentrate supply. * TIN: Top tin exporter Indonesia shipped 4,539.19 tonnes of refined tin in March, down 20.9% from the same time last year and a slump of 39.2% from a month earlier, official data showed. * PRICES: LME tin jumped as much as 4.6% to $15,650 a tonne, while ShFE tin climbed to as high as 128,880 yuan a tonne. Both prices were at levels unseen since March 16. * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium rose 1.7% to $1,504.50 a tonne, nickel advanced 1.1% to $11,805 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium dipped 0.1% to 11,775 yuan a tonne and nickel fell 0.3% to 96,640 yuan a tonne. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 7.0440 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Additional reporting by Tom Daly in Beijing; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)