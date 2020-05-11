METALS-London copper hits 8-week high as more countries restart economies

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - London copper climbed to its highest in eight weeks on Monday, boosted by expectations of better demand for metals as certain countries started to ease lockdowns put in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia, France and Spain are slowly opening their economies, while the United Kingdom - which has the second-highest virus death toll in the world - introduced some limited easing of restrictions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose as much as 1.8% to $5,370 a tonne, its highest since March 16, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) advanced 1.2% to 43,840 yuan ($6,194.10) a tonne by 0303 GMT.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

LME aluminium rose 1% to $1,500 a tonne, nickel was up 0.9% to $12,435 a tonne and zinc climbed 1% to $2,2023 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium rallied 1.1% to 12,535 yuan a tonne, nickel advanced 0.9% to 102,620 yuan a tonne and tin climbed 1.2% to 131,240 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* CHINA AUTOS: Automakers’ sales in China, the world’s biggest car market, showed signs of a recovery in April.

* U.S. AIDS: The White House has started informal talks with Congress about what to include in another round of coronavirus relief legislation.

* NICKEL: ShFE will allow delivery of nickel briquettes against its futures contracts in response to rising demand for other forms of nickel, notably for electric vehicles.

* CHINA ZINC: China’s zinc and zinc alloy output rose 3.5% in April from March to 412,000 tonnes, research house Antaike data showed.

* VALE: Brazil’s Vale SA is seeing a “very vigorous” economic rebound in China, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani said.

* INDONESIA TIN: Indonesia exported 4,220.59 tonnes of refined tin in April, down 28% year-on-year, official data showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares followed Wall Street higher as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick up in new coronavirus cases.

