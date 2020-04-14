METALS-London copper hits four-week high as mines halt operations to contain virus

(Updates prices) By Mai Nguyen SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Tuesday, with London copper touching a four-week high, as more coronavirus-related mining disruptions in key producing countries sparked global supply concerns. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) climbed as much as 3.6% to $5,200 a tonne, its highest since March 17. The contract was up 3.1% at $5,175 a tonne by 0705 GMT. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) closed up 0.1% to 41,750 yuan ($5,921.40) a tonne, its highest close since March 17. Peru's Antamina copper mine, controlled by BHP and Glencore , said it would halt all operations for at least two weeks to fight the coronavirus pandemic, while miner Freeport-McMoRan said it was conducting limited operations at the Cerro Verde copper mine, also in Peru. "As Peruvian copper mines joined the rest of the world to suspend production, the supply risks have strengthened," said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities in a note, adding around a third of China's feedstock for smelting activities are imported. Lau said any disruption to mine production in Peru and Chile, the world's top two copper producers, would have a severe impact on China's smelting output. Peru extended a state of emergency to contain the spread of the coronavirus, while there were disruptions in other parts of the Americas and Africa as well. FUNDAMENTALS * TC/RC: Asian Metal data showed spot copper treatment charges AM-CN-CUCONC, or fees that miners pay smelters to process concentrate into refined metal, were at $61.50 a tonne, the lowest since Feb. 7, reflecting tighter concentrate supply. * CHINA COPPER: China's unwrought copper imports in March rose 13% from a year ago, customs data showed, as dwindling scrap supply increased demand for other forms of the metal and factories restarted as coronavirus containment efforts eased. * TIN: LME tin climbed 2.2% to $15,920 after top tin exporter Indonesia reported a slump in exports of the metal in March, down 20.9% from a year earlier to 4,539.19 tonnes. [ ] * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium rose 1.3% to $1,499 a tonne, nickel advanced 1.4% to $11,840 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium dipped 0.1% to 11,770 yuan a tonne. Nickel was up 0.3% to 97,160 yuan a tonne. * For top stories in metals and other news, click on or ($1 = 7.0507 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen Additional reporting by Tom Daly in Beijing Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Holmes)