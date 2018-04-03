FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 5:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-London copper hits one-week top on solid China manufacturing

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, April 3 (Reuters) - London copper climbed to the
highest level in more than a week on Tuesday, supported by
stronger-than-expected manufacturing growth in top metals user
China.
    China's large state-owned manufacturers returned a solid
report card for March as authorities lifted winter pollution
restrictions and steel mills cranked up output as construction
activity swings back into high gear, based on China's official
Purchasing Managers' Index released over the weekend.

    The picture was not quite as rosy among smaller to mid-size
Chinese firms, where manufacturing activity expanded at its
weakest pace in four months as export demand faltered.

    The London Metal Exchange was closed on Friday and Monday
for the Easter holiday.
    Investor worries over a tit-for-tat trade spat between the
United States and China were likely to fade out, INTL FCStone
said in a monthly report.  
    "Over the course of April, we think investors will come to
the conclusion that the trade issue is going to be a protracted
and complicated affair and will likely be "defanged," it said. 
    Metals traded on the London Metal Exchange will likely
strengthen in the second quarter when seasonal demand is
strongest, the brokerage said.
    INTL FCStone sees copper trading between $1,960 and $2,100
this month.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * London Metal Exchange copper jumped 1.5 percent to
$6,814 a tonne at 0517 GMT, having peaked at $6,828, its highest
since March 22. Prices clawed back above the 200-day moving
average for the quarter ended on Friday, rescuing prices from
coming under further technical selling pressure. 
    * Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 0.4 
percent to 50,500 yuan ($8,033) a tonne.
    * CHINA TARIFFS: China has increased tariffs by up to 25
percent on 128 U.S. products, from frozen pork and wine to
certain fruits and nuts, escalating a dispute between the
world's biggest economies in response to U.S. duties on imports
of aluminum and steel.
    * U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. factory activity slowed in March amid
shortages of skilled workers and rising capacity constraints,
but growth in the manufacturing sector remains underpinned by
strong domestic and global economies.
    * COPPER SUPPLY: In a signal of plentiful copper mine
supply, China's top copper smelters on Friday lowered their
floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper
concentrate by 10.3 percent for the second quarter of 2018. 
   * MORE COPPER: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd, Japan's
second-largest copper smelter, said it planned to increase its
refined copper output in the financial year that started on
April 1 by 4.6 percent from a year earlier.
    * EVEN MORE COPPER: Chile's state copper company, Codelco
          , produced 1.734 million tonnes of copper in 2017, its
second highest output ever, despite persistently low ore grades
at its aging mines.
    PRICES    
                                      0445 GMT           
 Three month LME copper                            6817.5
 Most active ShFE copper                            50500
 Three month LME aluminium                         2033.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                         14100
 Three month LME zinc                                3288
 Most active ShFE zinc                              24940
 Three month LME lead                                2395
 Most active ShFE lead                              18730
 Three month LME nickel                             13580
 Most active ShFE nickel                           100600
 Three month LME tin                                21290
 Most active ShFE tin                              145560
                                                         
                                                         
 LME/SHFE COPPER                  LMESHFCUc3       624.93
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM               LMESHFALc3      -719.07
 LME/SHFE ZINC                    LMESHFZNc3       358.45
 LME/SHFE LEAD                    LMESHFPBc3        50.11
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                  LMESHFNIc3      -654.81
 
($1 = 6.2868 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton
Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton
Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)
