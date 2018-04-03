FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 3, 2018 / 2:15 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk high on strong China manufacturing

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    MELBOURNE, April 3 (Reuters) - London copper climbed to a
more than one-week high on Tuesday, finding support from
stronger-than-expected manufacturing growth in top metals user
China, although worries over an escalating trade spat between
Beijing and Washington kept the gains constrained.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * London Metal Exchange copper jumped by 1 percent
to $6,777 a tonne by 0136 GMT, having peaked at $6,802 a tonne,
its highest since March 22. Prices clawed back above the 200-day
moving average for the quarter ended on Friday, which rescued
prices from coming under further technical selling pressure. The
London Metal Exchange was closed on Friday and Monday for the
Easter holiday.
    * Shanghai Futures Exchange copper eased 0.1
percent to 50,230 yuan ($7,992) a tonne.
    * CHINA OFFICIAL PMI: Growth in China's manufacturing sector
picked up more than expected in March as authorities lifted
winter pollution restrictions and steel mills cranked up
production as construction activity swings back into high gear.

    * CHINA CAIXIN: Among smaller to mid-size firms, China's
manufacturing activity expanded at its weakest pace in four
months last month as export demand faltered, prompting companies
to shed staff more quickly as they looked to cut costs.

    * TARIFFS: China has increased tariffs by up to 25 percent
on 128 U.S. products, from frozen pork and wine to certain
fruits and nuts, escalating a dispute between the world's
biggest economies in response to U.S. duties on imports of
aluminum and steel.
    * U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. factory activity slowed in March amid
shortages of skilled workers and rising capacity constraints,
but growth in the manufacturing sector remains underpinned by
strong domestic and global economies.
    * COPPER SUPPLY: In a signal of plentiful copper mine
supply, China's top copper smelters on Friday lowered their
floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper
concentrate by 10.3 percent for the second quarter of 2018. 
   * MORE COPPER: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd, Japan's
second-largest copper smelter, said on Monday it planned to
increase its refined copper output in the financial year that
started on April 1 by 4.6 percent from a year earlier.

    * EVEN MORE COPPER: Chile's state copper company, Codelco
          , said on Thursday it produced 1.734 million tonnes of
copper in 2017, its second highest output ever, despite
persistently low ore grades at its aging mines.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks extended a global selloff and the yen rose on
Tuesday as investors fled for safety as an escalating trade spat
between the United States and China and a renewed slump in tech
shares such as Amazon.com sapped investor confidence. 
    
        
    DATA/EVENTS    
        
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                              
 Three month LME copper                    6793.5
 Most active ShFE copper                    50310
 Three month LME                           2024.5
 aluminium                              
 Most active ShFE                           14005
 aluminium                              
 Three month LME zinc                      3281.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                      24875
 Three month LME lead                        2401
 Most active ShFE lead                      18825
 Three month LME nickel                     13510
 Most active ShFE nickel                   100320
 Three month LME tin                        21315
 Most active ShFE tin                      145540
                                                 
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                           
 LME/SHFE COPPER           LMESHFCUc3       685.6
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM        LMESHFALc3     -716.77
 LME/SHFE ZINC             LMESHFZNc3       366.4
 LME/SHFE LEAD             LMESHFPBc3      118.06
 LME/SHFE NICKEL           LMESHFNIc3       72.72
 
($1 = 6.2850 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.