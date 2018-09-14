METALS-London copper holds near two-week high, trade talks in focus

(Adds China data, analyst comment; updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - London copper steadied near a two-week high on Friday following some upbeat data in top metals consumer China and ahead of possible talks to try to resolve the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war.

China will not buckle to U.S. demands in any trade negotiations, the major state-run China Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Friday, after Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of talks.

China reported better-than-expected industrial output and retail sales on Friday, although a key investment gauge fell to a record-low.

“Largely speaking, I don’t see any major impact yet on the economy from China’s trade dispute with the United States,” said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau.

“And any progress in (possible) trade talks will be very supportive for copper prices,” said Lau.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.2 percent at $6,022 a tonne by 0540 GMT. The industrial metal has gained 1.5 percent so far this week, having hit a two-week high of $6,074 on Thursday.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.8 percent to 48,610 yuan ($7,094) a tonne, tracking gains overnight on the LME.

* TRADE TALKS: The official China Daily said that while China was “serious” about resolving the stand-off through talks, it would not be rolled over, despite concerns over a slowing economy and a falling stock market at home.

* CHINA ALUMINIUM: China’s aluminium producers cut output by 3 percent to 2.84 million tonnes in August from the month before as high raw material costs squeeze their profit margins.

* CHINA STEEL: China’s steel output eased 1.1 percent to 80.33 million tonnes in August after hitting a record-high in July, reflecting tough production restrictions in major steelmaking regions as part of efforts to clear the country’s smoggy skies.

* OTHER METALS: LME aluminium slipped 0.6 percent to $2,051 a tonne and zinc gained 0.4 percent to $2,369. In Shanghai, aluminium rose 0.5 percent to 14,605 yuan a tonne and zinc added 0.4 percent to 20,735 yuan.

ARBS ($1 = 6.8523 Chinese yuan)