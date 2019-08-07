Company News
August 7, 2019 / 4:56 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

METALS-London copper hovers at two-year low amid trade jitters

Mai Nguyen

    By Mai Nguyen
    SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices on
Wednesday struggled to rebound from a two-year low as markets
remained fragile with barely any signs of progress in the
year-long trade negotiations between the United States and
China.
    U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to stand with American
farmers in the face of Chinese retaliation, after Beijing halted
U.S. farm purchases and raised the possibility of additional
tariffs on U.S. farm products in response to new tariffs. 
            
    London copper         rose as much as 0.7% in early Asian
hours on hopes of further U.S.-China trade negotiations, but
retreated to gain only 0.1% at $5,690 a tonne, as of 0427 GMT. 
    On Monday, prices of the metal used widely as a gauge of
economic health hit $5,640 a tonne, its lowest since June 2017. 
  
    Meanwhile, Shanghai copper          eased 0.1% to 46,070
yuan ($6,539.58) a tonne.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * TRADE TALKS: White House National Economic Council
director Larry Kudlow told CNBC that the Trump administration
was still planning to host a Chinese delegation for talks in
September, while steps taken by Chinese authorities to contain a
sliding yuan also helped calm fears of a full-blown trade and
currency war.             
    * CHINA POLL: China's exports probably fell for a second
successive month, while imports likely contracted more sharply
in July, a Reuters poll showed, hurt by tit-for-tat tariffs in a
rapidly escalating trade war with the United States.
            
    * LME: The London Metal Exchange is poised to extend its
closing open-outcry trading sessions for all metals after
volumes jumped in a three-month trial, denting expectations of
an eventual move to full electronic trading.             
    * GLENCORE/COBALT: Glencore Plc          will halt
production at Mutanda mine, the world's largest cobalt mine,
from the end of this year after a slump in prices for cobalt,
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.             
    * PRICES: London aluminium         rose 0.3%, nickel        
fell 0.3%, while lead         dropped 0.6%. In Shanghai,
aluminium          eased 0.2%, zinc          dropped 1.1%, while
lead          rallied 1%.
    * LEAD: "Both primary and secondary lead are in deficit, and
smelters' enthusiasm for production is not good, so supply may
be reduced," said a lead smelter.
($1 = 7.0448 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Additional reporting by Tom Daly in
Beijing; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
