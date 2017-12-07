METALS-London copper mired near two-month low as China demand growth cools

(Adds comment, details, and updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on Thursday but was still not far from two-month lows amid signs that growth in China's property and power sectors, both major copper consumers, is tapering into the year-end. Short-term demand for copper in China is weakening, said broker Argonaut in a report. Argonaut noted that China's mid-size cable producers had seen a decline in new orders for December, while it expects construction industry, a major driver for copper, to contract into year-end. Power and property account for around half of China's copper demand. "We (hold) our view that a recovery in copper prices may be short-lived and thecopper price will remain under downward pressure." FUNDAMENTALS * London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.4 percent at $6,576.50 a tonne by 0442 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell to $6,507.50, the weakest since Oct. 10. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slipped 0.2 percent to 51,490 yuan ($7,786) a tonne. * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium hovered around four-month lows at $2,011 a tonne, close to support at the 200 day moving average of $2,000, a break of which would open the way to further selling. Shfe aluminium was down 1.4 percent, after China's winter output cuts were set to be less severe than initially feared. China is the world's top producer of aluminium. * CHINA ALUMINIUM: High inventory has also weighed on Shfe aluminium. Shanghai stocks topped 700,000 tonnes this month, the highest in the nearly two-decade history of the contract and 28 percent above the 2013 cycle peak. AL-STX-SGH * NICKEL: Brazilian miner Vale SA dialed back its nickel output forecasts for the next five years on Wednesday, although the world's top producer praised the metal's longer term prospects on likely soaring demand for electric cars. * LME nickel prices climbed 0.7 percent, away from the two-month trough of $10,755 a tonne hit in the previous session. * JAPAN MANUFACTURERS: Confidence among Japanese manufacturers held firm in December and service-sector sentiment rose for a second straight month, the Reuters Tankan poll showed on Thursday, underscoring steady economic growth driven by both external and domestic demand. * CHINA INVESTORS: China will "significantly" widen market access for foreign investors, state radio on Wednesday quoted vice premier Wang Yang as saying, following a recent move to raise foreign ownership limits in local financial firms. * MARKETS: Asian shares held close to a two-month low on Thursday as softer oil and copper as well as U.S. policy uncertainty kept sentiment in check, while high-tech stocks struggled to recover after a searing sell-off. * COMING UP: Germany Industrial output Oct at 0700 GMT BASE METALS PRICES 0433 GMT Three month LME copper 6577.5 Most active ShFE copper 51490 Three month LME aluminium 2020 Most active ShFE aluminium 14260 Three month LME zinc 3108 Most active ShFE zinc 24725 Three month LME lead 2497 Most active ShFE lead 18800 Three month LME nickel 10875 Most active ShFE nickel 88030 Three month LME tin 19450 Most active ShFE tin 140030 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 747.56 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1267.16 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 300.34 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1093.57 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2791.53 ($1 = 6.6132 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)