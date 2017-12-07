FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London copper mired near two-month low as China demand growth cools
December 7, 2017 / 4:57 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

METALS-London copper mired near two-month low as China demand growth cools

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds comment, details, and updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on
Thursday but was still not far from two-month lows amid signs
that growth in China's property and power sectors, both major
copper consumers, is tapering into the year-end.
    Short-term demand for copper in China is weakening, said
broker Argonaut in a report.
    Argonaut noted that China's mid-size cable producers had
seen a decline in new orders for December, while it expects
construction industry, a major driver for copper, to contract
into year-end. Power and property account for around half of
China's copper demand. 
    "We (hold) our view that a recovery in copper prices may be
short-lived and  thecopper price will remain under downward
pressure."
 
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.4 percent at
$6,576.50 a tonne by 0442 GMT, after closing little changed in
the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell to $6,507.50, the
weakest since Oct. 10. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
slipped 0.2 percent to 51,490 yuan ($7,786) a tonne.
    * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium hovered around four-month lows at
$2,011 a tonne, close to support at the 200 day moving average
of $2,000, a break of which would open the way to further
selling. Shfe aluminium was down 1.4 percent, after
China's winter output cuts were set to be less severe than
initially feared. China is the world's top producer of
aluminium. 
    * CHINA ALUMINIUM: High inventory has also weighed on Shfe
aluminium. Shanghai stocks topped 700,000 tonnes this month, the
highest in the nearly two-decade history of the contract and 28
percent above the 2013 cycle peak. AL-STX-SGH 
    * NICKEL: Brazilian miner Vale SA dialed back its
nickel output forecasts for the next five years on Wednesday,
although the world's top producer praised the metal's longer
term prospects on likely soaring demand for electric cars.

    * LME nickel prices climbed 0.7 percent, away from
the two-month trough of $10,755 a tonne hit in the previous
session.
    * JAPAN MANUFACTURERS: Confidence among Japanese
manufacturers held firm in December and service-sector sentiment
rose for a second straight month, the Reuters Tankan poll showed
on Thursday, underscoring steady economic growth driven by both
external and domestic demand.
    * CHINA INVESTORS: China will "significantly" widen market
access for foreign investors, state radio on Wednesday quoted
vice premier Wang Yang as saying, following a recent move to
raise foreign ownership limits in local financial firms.
        
    * MARKETS: Asian shares held close to a two-month low on
Thursday as softer oil and copper as well as U.S. policy
uncertainty kept sentiment in check, while high-tech stocks
struggled to recover after a searing sell-off.    
    * COMING UP: Germany Industrial output Oct at 0700 GMT
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                     0433 GMT            
 Three month LME copper                               6577.5
 Most active ShFE copper                               51490
 Three month LME aluminium                              2020
 Most active ShFE aluminium                            14260
 Three month LME zinc                                   3108
 Most active ShFE zinc                                 24725
 Three month LME lead                                   2497
 Most active ShFE lead                                 18800
 Three month LME nickel                                10875
 Most active ShFE nickel                               88030
 Three month LME tin                                   19450
 Most active ShFE tin                                 140030
                                                            
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                                      
 LME/SHFE COPPER                 LMESHFCUc3           747.56
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM              LMESHFALc3         -1267.16
 LME/SHFE ZINC                   LMESHFZNc3           300.34
 LME/SHFE LEAD                   LMESHFPBc3         -1093.57
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                 LMESHFNIc3          2791.53
 
($1 = 6.6132 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

