METALS-London copper near 2-week low on firm dollar

MELBOURNE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - London copper steadied on Monday, not far from a two-week low hit in the previous session on persistent headwinds from a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose by 0.2 percent to $6,841.50 a tonne by 0138 GMT, finding its feet after more than 2 percent losses in the previous session. Prices on Friday sank to their lowest since Oct. 11 at $6,782.50. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was down by 1.3 percent at 53,670 yuan ($8,077) a tonne. * DLR: The dollar hovered near three-month highs against a currency basket on Monday, while the euro nursed losses after the European Central Bank and unrest in Spain's Catalonia led it to post its worst week this year. A stronger dollar makes metals less affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. * COPPER DEMAND: China's plan to upgrade its industrial sector with "smart" factories, green manufacturing and transport is expected to increase annual copper demand by 232,000 tonnes by 2025, an industry group said on Friday. * COPPER: Investors continued to file into copper. Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions in copper by 1,026 contracts to 108,739 contracts, a six-week high, in the week to Oct. 24, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday. * CHINA PROPERTY: As the froth comes off China's home prices, there are increasing signs that some property developers, particularly those with a heavy debt load, are becoming less aggressive. Property and construction is a major demand driver for metals. [nL4N1ML2VS * ALUMINIUM RESTARTS: Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro may restart a mothballed Norwegian production line as global metals markets tighten following a Chinese clampdown on pollution, the company's chief executive told Reuters. * DUMPING: China said it was "strongly dissatisfied" with the U.S. decision to impose anti-dumping duties ranging from 97 percent to 162 percent on Chinese aluminium foil, urging Washington to correct its "mistaken methods". * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares climbed on Monday and crude oil rose to a 2-year top, while the euro loitered around a 3-month low as the European Central Bank's decision to extend its stimulus further fattened the dollar's yield advantage. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) * The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT) * 1000 Euro Zone Business Climate Oct PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0135 gmt Three month LME copper 6841 Most active ShFE copper 53630 Three month LME aluminium 2175.5 Most active ShFE 16345 aluminium Three month LME zinc 3187 Most active ShFE zinc 25560 Three month LME lead 2442.5 Most active ShFE lead 18530 Three month LME nickel 11555 Most active ShFE nickel 93080 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 144370 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 437.04 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -447.4 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 474.5 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1002.89 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2218.68 ($1 = 6.6444 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)