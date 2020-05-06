METALS-London copper nears 1-week high on prospects of demand recovery

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose to their highest in nearly a week on Wednesday, amid hopes of better demand as countries start to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions. Bench mark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.8% at $5,198 a tonne, as of 0244 GMT, having hit its highest since April 30 at $5,205 a tonne earlier in the session. The LME contract on Wednesday climbed back to the same level seen before Chinese traders took a break for their May 1-5 Labour Day holidays. The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.5% to 42,600 yuan ($6,008.21) a tonne on its first trading day following the break. Some countries have announced plans to gradually remove restrictions that were imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and governments around the world have been providing stimulus programmes to support their ailing economies. Copper, used as a gauge of global economic health, has leaped 19% on the LME since March 19, when the contract hit a 45-month low, on improved demand from top consumer China, supply shortage worries and hopes for a pick up in global economy. LME copper, however, lost 16% so far this year, as demand for the red metal is still under pressure to what many describe as a long and bumpy road to recovery ahead. FUNDAMENTALS * FREEPORT: Freeport-McMoRan Inc is planning to reassess operations at a New Mexico copper mine that has been temporarily shuttered due to the COVID-19, a spokeswoman said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Shares struggled and the yen gained, with markets in China faltering on their return from a long holiday as investors fretted over Sino-U.S. tensions, while oil ended an extended winning streak on oversupply risks amid weak demand. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 India HIS Markit Svcs PMI April 0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM March 0750 France Markit Serv, Comp PMIs April 0755 Germany Markit Serv PMI April 0755 Germany Markit Comp Final PMI April 0800 EU Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs April PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 7.0903 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)