June 20, 2018 / 2:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-London copper off three-week low, but trade worries drag

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    By Manolo Serapio Jr
    MANILA, June 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices steadied on
Wednesday after touching a three-week low earlier in Asian
trading, but a deepening trade row between China and the United
States capped any recovery in risk appetite.
    Other metals including aluminium and zinc also edged up, but
were not far above multi-week lows reached on Tuesday.
    "While the (trade) tariffs in themselves don't derail the
narrative of global economic growth, the prospect of further
punitive measures taken by both the U.S. and China certainly
heightens that risk," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst
Vivek Dhar wrote in a report. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $6,843 a tonne by 0231 GMT, after initially
hitting $6,807, its weakest level since May 31. The most-traded
August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
slipped 0.9 percent to 51,850 yuan ($8,011) a tonne.
    
    * TRADE ROW: China has underestimated U.S. President Donald
Trump's resolve to impose more tariffs unless it changes its
"predatory" trade practices, a White House trade adviser said.

    Trump threatened on Monday to hit $200 billion of Chinese
imports with 10 percent tariffs if Beijing retaliated against
his previous targeting of $50 billion in imports, aimed at
pressuring China to stop stealing U.S. intellectual property.
    * RUSSIA RETALIATES: Russia said it would impose import
duties on U.S. road-building machinery, a measure likely to help
Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was hit by U.S. sanctions
and controls Russia's biggest maker of road-building equipment.

    * RUSAL: Sanctions-hit Russian aluminium producer Rusal
 said it had started shipping bauxite from its
Dian-Dian bauxite project in Guinea to its alumina refineries in
other countries.
    * BHP COPPER: BHP said it has agreed to
sell the Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile to Australian
private equity fund EMR Capital.
    * ALUMINIUM PREMIUM: A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed
to pay a global producer a premium of $132 per tonne over the
benchmark price for shipments in July to September, the highest
in more than three years.
    * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium rose 0.7 percent to
$2,186.50 a tonne after touching $2,167.50 on Tuesday, its
weakest since April 10. Zinc added 0.6 percent to
$3,019.50, recovering from the prior session's six-week low of
$2,995.
    * SHANGHAI: In Shanghai, aluminium dropped as much
as 1.8 percent to an 11-week low of 14,035 yuan per tonne and
zinc touched a 3-1/2-week low of 23,335 yuan.
    * MARKETS: The dollar steadied against the yen as U.S.
yields pulled back from lows, although persistent worries about
the U.S.-China trade rift are likely to cap any greenback
recovery. Asian stocks rebounded.
        
 BASE METALS PRICES                                  0231 GMT
 Three month LME copper                                  6843
 Most active ShFE copper                                51850
 Three month LME aluminium                             2186.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                             14200
 Three month LME zinc                                  3019.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                                  23445
 Three month LME lead                                  2426.5
 Most active ShFE lead                                  20045
 Three month LME nickel                                 14790
 Most active ShFE nickel                               113220
 Three month LME tin                                    20410
 Most active ShFE tin                                  145790
                                                             
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                                       
 LME/SHFE COPPER                 LMESHFCUc3            296.36
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM              LMESHFALc3          -2268.17
 LME/SHFE ZINC                   LMESHFZNc3            247.17
 LME/SHFE LEAD                   LMESHFPBc3            460.31
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                 LMESHFNIc3           -229.36
 ($1 = 6.4723 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.
Editing by Joseph Radford)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
