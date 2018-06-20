METALS-London copper off three-week low, but trade worries drag

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, June 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices steadied on Wednesday after touching a three-week low earlier in Asian trading, but a deepening trade row between China and the United States capped any recovery in risk appetite. Other metals including aluminium and zinc also edged up, but were not far above multi-week lows reached on Tuesday. "While the (trade) tariffs in themselves don't derail the narrative of global economic growth, the prospect of further punitive measures taken by both the U.S. and China certainly heightens that risk," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar wrote in a report. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $6,843 a tonne by 0231 GMT, after initially hitting $6,807, its weakest level since May 31. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.9 percent to 51,850 yuan ($8,011) a tonne. * TRADE ROW: China has underestimated U.S. President Donald Trump's resolve to impose more tariffs unless it changes its "predatory" trade practices, a White House trade adviser said. Trump threatened on Monday to hit $200 billion of Chinese imports with 10 percent tariffs if Beijing retaliated against his previous targeting of $50 billion in imports, aimed at pressuring China to stop stealing U.S. intellectual property. * RUSSIA RETALIATES: Russia said it would impose import duties on U.S. road-building machinery, a measure likely to help Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was hit by U.S. sanctions and controls Russia's biggest maker of road-building equipment. * RUSAL: Sanctions-hit Russian aluminium producer Rusal said it had started shipping bauxite from its Dian-Dian bauxite project in Guinea to its alumina refineries in other countries. * BHP COPPER: BHP said it has agreed to sell the Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile to Australian private equity fund EMR Capital. * ALUMINIUM PREMIUM: A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $132 per tonne over the benchmark price for shipments in July to September, the highest in more than three years. * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium rose 0.7 percent to $2,186.50 a tonne after touching $2,167.50 on Tuesday, its weakest since April 10. Zinc added 0.6 percent to $3,019.50, recovering from the prior session's six-week low of $2,995. * SHANGHAI: In Shanghai, aluminium dropped as much as 1.8 percent to an 11-week low of 14,035 yuan per tonne and zinc touched a 3-1/2-week low of 23,335 yuan. * MARKETS: The dollar steadied against the yen as U.S. yields pulled back from lows, although persistent worries about the U.S.-China trade rift are likely to cap any greenback recovery. Asian stocks rebounded. BASE METALS PRICES 0231 GMT Three month LME copper 6843 Most active ShFE copper 51850 Three month LME aluminium 2186.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14200 Three month LME zinc 3019.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23445 Three month LME lead 2426.5 Most active ShFE lead 20045 Three month LME nickel 14790 Most active ShFE nickel 113220 Three month LME tin 20410 Most active ShFE tin 145790 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 296.36 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2268.17 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 247.17 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 460.31 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -229.36 ($1 = 6.4723 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. Editing by Joseph Radford)