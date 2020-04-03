METALS-London copper on track for first weekly gain in six weeks

(Updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on Friday and was on track for its first weekly gain in six weeks, although the demand outlook for the red metal remained cloudy as the coronavirus pandemic spread to infect over a million people.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.4% to $4,917 a tonne by 0712 GMT, reversing course after falling in early Asian trading hours.

On a weekly basis, London copper was on track for its first gain in six weeks, after better-than-expected factory data from China boosted prices earlier this week.

Low copper prices and lockdowns in major suppliers to contain the virus have raised concerns over supply disruptions of copper, used widely in construction, power and manufacturing.

Still, the outlook for industrial metals demand remains grim as major economies including the United States brace for more infections.

“We expect volatility to continue playing out for metal prices in the coming weeks owing mainly to fragile investor sentiment on the back of a more widespread COVID-19 pandemic,” Fitch Solutions said in a note.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said recession has arrived in the world’s biggest economy after weekly jobless claims jumped to a record 6.6 million.

* PRICES: LME nickel fell 0.2% to $11,295 a tonne, lead rose 0.1% to $1,700 a tonne, zinc edged up 0.2% to $1,891 a tonne, while aluminium increased 0.1% to $1,493 a tonne after hitting a four-year low in the previous session.

* SHANGHAI PRICES: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended up 2.1% to 39,930 yuan ($5,633.62) a tonne, while aluminium advanced 1.8% to 11,555 yuan a tonne, also rebounding from a four-year low.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd said it could not supply contracted copper to its customers for reasons beyond its control after an emergency shutdown at its Kennecott smelter in the United States following an earthquake last month.

* CHINA: China’s services sector struggled to get back on its feet in March after a brutal month of unprecedented shop closures and public lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, a private survey showed.

* CHINA STIMULUS: China has ample policy tools to support the virus-hit economy, but it will tread warily in cutting the benchmark deposit rate, said vice central bank governor Liu Guoqiang.

