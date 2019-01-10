METALS-London copper picks up on weaker dollar; tin near 6-month top

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - London copper prices shrugged off early losses to rise for a second session on Thursday, as a weaker dollar enabled the metal to hold gains made from optimism over the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies and can support prices. However, prices in top consumer China failed to sustain the momentum, with Shanghai copper slipping 0.1 percent. Recent transactions in the refined and scrap copper markets have been ordinary, consistent with the off-season, and "fundamentals cannot support the copper price," Jinrui Futures wrote in a note. Instead, prices for copper, an economic bellwether, will move higher on improving macro sentiment and lower on weakening sentiment, the Chinese brokerage added. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $5,982.50 a tonne, as of 0440 GMT, after ending 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 47,510 yuan ($6,996.54) a tonne by the end of the morning session. * TRADE: China's commerce ministry said trade talks with the United States this week were extensive and detailed, and established a foundation for the resolution of each others' concerns. * USD: The dollar weakened versus major peers due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will pause its rate tightening cycle this year. * OTHER METALS: The LME complex was broadly higher, with nickel up 0.6 percent and tin, which rose above $20,000 for the first time since late June on Wednesday, adding 0.4 percent to $20,140 a tonne. Zinc fell 0.3 percent. * TIN: "The price rise is likely to have been triggered by concerns about supply, for Indonesia – the world's largest tin exporter – has been exporting considerably less tin since October," Commerzbank said in a note. * ALUMINA: Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro aims to resume full production at its Alunorte alumina plant in Brazil within weeks or months, although the process still remains uncertain. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares took a breather after an extended rally, as markets awaited more news on U.S.-China trade talks that have raised hopes of a deal to avert an all-out trade war. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Industrial Output Nov 1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Weekly 1330 U.S. Continued Jobless Claims weekly 1500 U.S. Wholesale Inventories Nov PRICES 0443 GMT Three month LME copper 5976 Most active ShFE copper 47510 Three month LME aluminium 1858.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13425 Three month LME zinc 2483.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20690 Three month LME lead 1975.5 Most active ShFE lead 17425 Three month LME nickel 11315 Most active ShFE nickel 91770 Three month LME tin 20140 Most active ShFE tin 146630 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 426.15 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1195.55 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 420.84 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1035.75 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1682.74 ($1 = 6.7905 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)