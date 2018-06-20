METALS-London copper prices off three-week low, but trade woes drag

MANILA, June 20 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged up on Wednesday after touching a three-week low earlier in Asian trading, but a deepening trade row between China and the United States capped any recovery in risk appetite. Other metals including aluminium and zinc also edged up, but were not far above multi-week lows reached on Tuesday. *LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1 percent at $6,847.50 a tonne by 0130 GMT, after initially hitting $6,807, its weakest level since May 31. *SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was off 0.9 percent at 51,860 yuan ($8,003) a tonne. * TRADE ROW: China has underestimated U.S. President Donald Trump's resolve to impose more tariffs unless it changes its "predatory" trade practices, a White House trade adviser said. Trump threatened on Monday to hit $200 billion of Chinese imports with 10 percent tariffs if Beijing retaliated against his previous targeting of $50 billion in imports, aimed at pressuring China to stop stealing U.S. intellectual property. * RUSSIA RETALIATES: Russia said it would impose import duties on U.S. road-building machinery, a measure likely to help Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was hit by U.S. sanctions and controls Russia's biggest maker of road-building equipment. * RUSAL: Sanctions-hit Russian aluminium producer Rusal said it had started shipping bauxite from its Dian-Dian bauxite project in Guinea to its alumina refineries in other countries. * BHP COPPER: BHP said it has agreed to sell the Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile to Australian private equity fund EMR Capital. * ALUMINIUM PREMIUM: A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $132 per tonne over the benchmark price for shipments in July to September, the highest in more than three years. * MARKETS: The dollar steadied against the yen as U.S. yields pulled back from lows, although persistent worries about the U.S.-China trade rift are likely to cap any greenback recovery. Asian stocks rebounded. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices May 1230 U.S. Current account Q1 1330 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in panel discussion at the 2018 ECB Forum on Central Banking 1400 U.S. Existing home sales May BASE METALS PRICES 0130 GMT Three month LME copper 6847.5 Most active ShFE copper 51860 Three month LME aluminium 2188 Most active ShFE aluminium 14175 Three month LME zinc 3025 Most active ShFE zinc 23505 Three month LME lead 2424 Most active ShFE lead 20040 Three month LME nickel 14770 Most active ShFE nickel 113250 Three month LME tin 20410 Most active ShFE tin 145710 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 159.02 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2315.68 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 236.65 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 433.02 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -140.16 ($1 = 6.4802 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. Editing by Joseph Radford)