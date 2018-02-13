FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 13, 2018 / 4:47 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

METALS-London copper prices rise for second day on weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment; updates prices)
    BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices climbed for
a second day on Tuesday on a weaker dollar and as global
equities bounced back from two-month lows seen last week. 
    The boost came despite a recent build in both London Metal
Exchange (LME) and Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) copper
inventories ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday in
China, the world's top copper consumer.
    Citibank analysts said in a note there were "minimal bullish
supply and demand catalysts for copper in the near term".   
    "We generally expect markets to stabilise given the
still-positive outlook for synchronised global growth...however,
if the market rout turns into a more pervasive downturn, then
commodities may be hit as a risk asset and via the
channel," it added.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME was up
1.1 percent at $6,905 a tonne at 0412 GMT, extending gains from
the previous session, when it ended up 1.1 percent.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded April copper contract on the
ShFE was up for the first time in three days, climbing
1.4 percent to 52,060 yuan ($8,230.83) a tonne by the
mid-session interval.
    * U.S. DOLLAR: The dollar index edged down 0.1
percent. A weaker dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of
other currencies and can support prices.   
    * OTHER METALS: Zinc, nickel and aluminium made gains of 0.7
percent to 0.8 percent in London and were also trading higher in
Shanghai, where nickel jumped 1.7 percent. Lead
remained the laggard, losing 0.2 percent in London and
continuing to fall back from its recent 6-1/2 year highs.
    * ALUMINIUM: U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with a
bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss trade
matters, as he ponders whether to takes steps to limit steel and
aluminium imports seen as damaging to U.S. businesses.
 
    * COPPER: Aurubis AG, Europe's biggest copper
smelter, is in advanced negotiations to sell its flat rolled
products unit to German cooper products company Wieland-Werke AG
as Aurubis looks to expand into other metals besides copper.

    * COBALT: Makers of electric vehicle batteries will have to
keep using scarce, expensive cobalt in their products for the
foreseeable future despite a push towards higher nickel
compositions, materials technology company Umicore said
on Monday.
    
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks pulled further away from two-month lows on
Tuesday, lifted by Wall Street's extended rebound from last
week's steep fall. But investors remained cautious ahead of U.S.
inflation data later in the week.
       
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0930  UK        Consumer prices Jan
    1100  U.S.     NFIB business optimism Jan
        
        
    PRICES
    
                                            0412 GMT
 Three month LME copper                         6905
 Most active ShFE copper                       52060
 Three month LME aluminium                    2141.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14300
 Three month LME zinc                           3408
 Most active ShFE zinc                         26125
 Three month LME lead                         2512.5
 Most active ShFE lead                         18935
 Three month LME nickel                        13210
 Most active ShFE nickel                      100820
 Three month LME tin                           21190
 Most active ShFE tin                         147000
                                                    
                                                    
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     1181.24
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3     -1349.6
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      577.37
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     -219.29
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     1664.29
                                          
 


($1 = 6.3250 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly
Editing by Joseph Radford and Kenneth Maxwell)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.