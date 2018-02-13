METALS-London copper prices rise for second day on weaker dollar

(Adds analyst comment; updates prices) BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices climbed for a second day on Tuesday on a weaker dollar and as global equities bounced back from two-month lows seen last week. The boost came despite a recent build in both London Metal Exchange (LME) and Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) copper inventories ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday in China, the world's top copper consumer. Citibank analysts said in a note there were "minimal bullish supply and demand catalysts for copper in the near term". "We generally expect markets to stabilise given the still-positive outlook for synchronised global growth...however, if the market rout turns into a more pervasive downturn, then commodities may be hit as a risk asset and via the channel," it added. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME was up 1.1 percent at $6,905 a tonne at 0412 GMT, extending gains from the previous session, when it ended up 1.1 percent. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded April copper contract on the ShFE was up for the first time in three days, climbing 1.4 percent to 52,060 yuan ($8,230.83) a tonne by the mid-session interval. * U.S. DOLLAR: The dollar index edged down 0.1 percent. A weaker dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of other currencies and can support prices. * OTHER METALS: Zinc, nickel and aluminium made gains of 0.7 percent to 0.8 percent in London and were also trading higher in Shanghai, where nickel jumped 1.7 percent. Lead remained the laggard, losing 0.2 percent in London and continuing to fall back from its recent 6-1/2 year highs. * ALUMINIUM: U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss trade matters, as he ponders whether to takes steps to limit steel and aluminium imports seen as damaging to U.S. businesses. * COPPER: Aurubis AG, Europe's biggest copper smelter, is in advanced negotiations to sell its flat rolled products unit to German cooper products company Wieland-Werke AG as Aurubis looks to expand into other metals besides copper. * COBALT: Makers of electric vehicle batteries will have to keep using scarce, expensive cobalt in their products for the foreseeable future despite a push towards higher nickel compositions, materials technology company Umicore said on Monday. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks pulled further away from two-month lows on Tuesday, lifted by Wall Street's extended rebound from last week's steep fall. But investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0930 UK Consumer prices Jan 1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jan PRICES 0412 GMT Three month LME copper 6905 Most active ShFE copper 52060 Three month LME aluminium 2141.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14300 Three month LME zinc 3408 Most active ShFE zinc 26125 Three month LME lead 2512.5 Most active ShFE lead 18935 Three month LME nickel 13210 Most active ShFE nickel 100820 Three month LME tin 21190 Most active ShFE tin 147000 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 1181.24 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1349.6 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 577.37 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -219.29 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1664.29 ($1 = 6.3250 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford and Kenneth Maxwell)