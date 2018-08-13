METALS-London copper prices sag as dollar strengthens on Turkish crisis

MANILA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - London copper edged down on Monday after the dollar rose to a 13-month high against the euro as investors sought safe havens amid the Turkish lira’s fall to a record low.

Turkey has drafted a economic action plan and will start implementing it on Monday morning to ease investor concerns, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Sunday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1 percent at $6,131 a tonne by 0143 GMT, slipping for a second session in a row. The most-traded copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.5 percent to 49,600 yuan ($7,216) a tonne.

* CHILE STRIKE: The main union at Chile’s Caserones copper mine said on Sunday that 98.5 percent of its workers had voted to reject a final offer from mine operator Lumina Copper during mediation. The union said that a strike had been agreed and it would begin on Tuesday at 8am.

* U.S. TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his spat with Turkey by imposing higher tariffs on aluminium and steel imports, putting unprecedented economic pressure on a NATO ally and deepening turmoil in Turkish financial markets.

* RECYCLERS RUSH: Chinese copper fabricators and importers are scrambling to divert or resell cargoes of U.S. copper scrap en route to China after Beijing hit such imports with a 25-percent duty as the trade row with Washington deepens.

* EL TENIENTE: Four of the five labor unions representing workers at the El Teniente copper mine in Chile have accepted the latest contract offer from state mining company Codelco.

* RUSSIAN TAX: Vladimir Putin has ordered that a proposal to raise 500 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) a year from metal and mining firms be looked at, but the Russian president has not decided whether to approve the plan by a Kremlin economic aide.

* ZINC: LME zinc hit its lowest since July 30 at $2,524 a tonne, down nearly 1 percent from Friday. Shanghai zinc slid 1.9 percent to 21,140 yuan.

