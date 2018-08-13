METALS-London copper prices sag as dollar strengthens on Turkish crisis

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - London copper fell on Monday after the dollar rose to a 13-month high against the euro as investors shunned risky assets and sought safe havens amid the Turkish lira’s drop to a record low.

Turkey has drafted a economic action plan and will start implementing it on Monday morning to ease investor concerns, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Sunday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.8 percent at $6,142 a tonne, as of 0219 GMT, slipping for a second session in a row. The most-traded copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.5 percent to 49,600 yuan ($7,216) a tonne.

“While Turkey does not reflect any endemic risk among emerging markets, there could still be some sentiment spillovers into emerging market currencies and risky assets in the near term,” Mizuho Bank said in a note.

However, “with global growth already slow on a structural basis, a recession in Turkey could bite,” the bank said.

* U.S. TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his spat with Turkey by imposing higher tariffs on aluminium and steel imports, putting unprecedented economic pressure on a NATO ally and deepening turmoil in Turkish financial markets.

* CHILE STRIKE: The main union at Chile’s Caserones copper mine said on Sunday that 98.5 percent of its workers had voted to reject a final offer from mine operator Lumina Copper during mediation. The union said that a strike had been agreed and it would begin on Tuesday at 8am.

* RECYCLERS RUSH: Chinese copper fabricators and importers are scrambling to divert or resell cargoes of U.S. copper scrap en route to China after Beijing hit such imports with a 25-percent duty as the trade row with Washington deepens.

* EL TENIENTE: Four of the five labour unions representing workers at the El Teniente copper mine in Chile have accepted the latest contract offer from state mining company Codelco.

* ZINC AND ALUMINIUM: LME zinc hit its lowest since July 30 at $2,524 a tonne, down nearly 1 percent from Friday. Shanghai zinc slid 1.7 percent to 21,180 yuan. LME aluminium dropped 1.1 percent to $2,081 a tonne and was flat at 14,665 yuan in Shanghai.

ARBS ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan)