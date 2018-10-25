METALS-London copper prices slip to 2-wk low after Wall Street rout

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday, hitting a two-week low as the metal considered to be an economic bellwether tracked a slump in global equity markets. Copper has been losing ground on concerns of a slowdown in top metals consumer China, which pledged to support illiquid private companies after third-quarter GDP growth slowed to 6.5 percent, the lowest since 2009. "Macro headlines have been unhelpful, and commentary from some industrial companies about weaker Chinese demand is adding fuel to the fire," Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina wrote in a note. Import premiums in China SMM-CUYP-CN have fallen to $112.50 per tonne, the lowest since Sept. 19, after hitting three-year highs of $120 a tonne late last month. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped as much a 1.1 percent to $6,113.50 a tonne, its weakest since Oct. 11, and was down 0.5 percent at $6,145.50 a tonne as of 0735 GMT. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also fell for a third day, closing down 0.7 percent at 49,760 yuan ($7,160.85) a tonne after earlier hitting 49,360 yuan, its lowest since Sept. 21. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai nickel slumped as much as 2.8 percent to 100,160 yuan a tonne, the lowest since Sept. 12, before closing down 1 percent, while lead closed up 1.4 percent and aluminium rose 0.2 percent after drops in LME stocks on Wednesday. * COPPER: Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Wednesday reported market-beating results as output and grades at its big Indonesian mine rose, but early share gains turned negative as investors digested forecasts for the world's biggest public copper miner. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares plunged on Thursday as hundreds of billions of dollars haemorrhaged from global markets after a rout in tech stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out all its gains for the year. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0744 GMT Three month LME copper 6148 Most active ShFE copper 49760 Three month LME aluminium 1998 Most active ShFE aluminium 14250 Three month LME zinc 2654 Most active ShFE zinc 22170 Three month LME lead 2007.5 Most active ShFE lead 18415 Three month LME nickel 12230 Most active ShFE nickel 102040 Three month LME tin 19320 Most active ShFE tin 147660 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 201.89 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1870.32 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 146.92 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1423.17 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2394.28 ($1 = 6.9489 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)